CU-28 Protocol Droid Joins Disney Store's Build-A-Droid Series
Throughout the first half of 2026, Disney Parks and Disney Store are inviting fans to join them in acquiring a new collection of Star Wars action figure! This series is inspired by our favorite companions: Droids. Each month features a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of CU-28— a Protocol Droid themed to The Mandalorian.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is kicking off 2026 with a shake-up to its continuity line offerings. For the past several years, Disney released plush, accessories, apparel, Princess castles, or Ear headbands as a monthly series, but this year the focus is on Droids.
- From January to June, collectors can acquire the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line featuring astromech and protocol droids from, and inspired by fan-favorite films and series like:
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- The Mandalorian
- The Clone Wars
- Each collectible character will also include an additional piece that can be used to create a bonus droid —TC-332— once you have all six sets!
- Today's release is CU-28, a Protocol Droid from The Mandalorian.
- Originally, this figure was announced as CW-24.
- The initials C.W. were a nod to the late Carl Weathers, who played Greef Karga on the series. He was an ally to our heroes Din Jarin and Grogu.
- The CU-28 Protocol Droid is available now and sells for $19.99.
- New releases in the Build-A-Droid Series will arrive at Disney Store on the first Friday of the month at 8 AM PT.
- By collecting the set, you'll be able to build your own TC-332 droid.
Today's Release
CU-28 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars
Upcoming Releases
QT-KT Astromech Droid Action Figure Set - March 6
Previous Releases
R5-K6 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store
- Fully sculpted
- Articulated arms
- Part of a new monthly Droid Factory Build-A-Droid program
- Includes Droid Factory Build-A-Droid piece
- Collect all six of the Droid Factory Build-A-Droid pieces to complete the TC-332 droid, each sold separately
- Includes diagram showing the completed TC-332 droid and the six different pieces
- Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately
- For ages 4 and up
- Figure: approx. 2 1/2'' x 1 3/4'' x 1 2/3''
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Save $5 each When You Buy 2 MagicBands with Code: MAGIC | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $20 Chip 'n Dale Valentine's Day Plush with Any Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Canvas Tote Bag with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!