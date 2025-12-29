New Droid Factory Fridays Let "Star Wars" Fans Collect 'Em All To Build Bonus Droid Figure
New figures arrive on the first Friday of every month in 2026.
2026 will see the launch of a new series that Star Wars fans will surely love, collecting new Droids each month and gathering pieces to build their own Droid Factory figure.
What’s Happening:
- Launching on January 2nd, 2026, Disney Store and Disney Parks are set to introduce a new, monthly celebration that will see the debut of a brand-new Droid Factory figure on the first Friday of every month.
- The new effort, dubbed “Droid Factory Friday,” will see a new droid in the series each month that will be unique and inspired by official Star Wars content including the films, Disney+ originals, animation, gaming, and publishing.
- The all-new series will bring upgraded, intricate design elements, making the droids extra special for collectors and fans.
- A character trading card included with each droid featuring key details and artwork of the character.
- Bonus droid pieces will be included with each monthly release, and in June, there will be enough pieces to assemble a bonus droid if you’ve collected all six initial releases. From January through June, the combined pieces will assemble the TC-332 droid. Don’t worry, a diagram is included to help assemble.
- All releases will be on the first Friday of each month at 8:00 AM PT, starting with the January 2nd release of R5-K6, inspired by the original Star Wars film, Star Wars: A New Hope.
- R5-K6 was an R5 droid that served in the Alliance to Restore the Republic's Red Squadron during the Galactic Civil War against the Galactic Empire.
- The January R5-K6 droid will be followed by the release of CW-24, inspired by The Mandalorian, on February 6th.
- Further out, fans will be able to get their hands on the droid, Q2-K2, inspired by The Clone Wars, on March 6th.
- The droids will be available on those dates at 8:00 AM PT on DisneyStore.com, and at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
Not Quite A Depot:
- While the new monthly program is referred to as “Droid Factory” with “Build a Droid” elements, this is not the same as the droid building program at the Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks.
- Droid Depot is an interactive workshop-style store where you can build and customize your very own astromech droid, like an R-series (think R2-D2) or BB-series (like BB-8) unit, right in the heart of the immersive Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
- More than just a retail location, Droid Depot gives guests a hands-on experience to build and assemble their Droid, from parts selection to assembly and final activation.
- The store also offers pre-built droids and other Star Wars merchandise, Droid-inspired gear, and other collectible items.
