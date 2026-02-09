This is the Way: New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Spot Debuts During Super Bowl

This is the first theatrical Star Wars release since 2019.
Super Bowl Sunday is here! During today’s broadcast, Disney gave fans a new look at their upcoming Star Wars adventure The Mandalorian and Grogu

What’s Happening:

  • One of the biggest days for Americans is Super Bowl Sunday, and arriving with the NFL excitement are some of the best advertisements of the year. 
  • For Disney, this is one of their favorite times of year to debut new looks at highly anticipated projects.
  • Star Wars fans were treated just shortly after kick off to a new look at the highly anticipated film The Mandalorian and Grogu
  • The spot, which is narrated by Sam Elliott, showcases Mando and Grogu TaunTaun sledding. 
  • While Mando is initially seen holding the reigns, he hands them to Grogu providing a really sweet look at the upcoming action adventure. 
  • This is the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker marking an exciting new chapter in the Star Wars series. 
  • Check out the full spot below:

  • The Mandalorian and Grogu, a continuation of the Emmy winning Disney+ series,  hits theaters on May 22nd, 2026.

