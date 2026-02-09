Galaxy's Edge Timeline Change: Porg Nests Removed from Disneyland's Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run Queue

Porgs were not seen aboard the iconic spacecraft until the sequel trilogy.

Disneyland’s version of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is already preparing for the timeline shift, as nods to the sequel trilogy's lovable porgs are being removed.

What’s Happening:

Announced last month, Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is heading back in time (well partially), bringing fans into different eras of the popular sci-fi film series.

While the outskirts of Batuu near Rise of the Resistance will remain in the sequel trilogy (fingers crossed for Rise of Rebellion at some point!), the marketplace area of the land will now be situated in the original trilogy.

Among the additions, which will see Luke, Leia, Han, and Darth Vader around the land, some of the smaller details of the experience are currently undergoing changes to place the land back in the earlier era of Star Wars.

On a recent trip aboard Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Laughing Place spotted one of the first detail changes.

When the land opened, the attraction had several porg nests located throughout the attraction.

As of today, February 8th, 2026, the porg nest inside the Millennium Falcon has been removed.

While porgs existed before the sequel trilogy canonically, the adorable penguin-like creatures are native to Ahch-To and did not board the Millennium Falcon until the sequel trilogy.

Check out a before picture below:

It is fun to see these small changes already taking place around the land!

The official timeline change begins on April 29th, 2026, only at Disneyland.

