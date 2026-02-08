Celebrate Soulfully: Disney California Adventure Honors Prolific Imagineer Lanny Smoot with New Window Display

Lanny Smoot has over 106 granted patents, more than any other Imagineer.

Disney California Adventure recently debuted a new window display honoring Disney Imagineer Lanny Smoot as part of their Celebrate Soulfully Black History Month celebration.

Disney Imagineers are some of the most creative and intelligent people in the entertainment industry, combining science and storytelling to make the impossible real for Disney Parks guests around the world.

As Disneyland celebrates its Black History Month event Celebrate Soulfully, Disney California Adventure is honoring one of Disney’s most prolific imagineers: Lanny Smoot.

Lanny began his career with Walt Disney Imagineering back in 1998 on the Disney Research team before becoming a Disney Research Fellow in 2014.

Through his work, Lanny has the most patents to his name out of any Imagineer with 106.

Some of his more recognizable works include added special effects to Haunted Mansion, including Madame Leota’s floating head, the extendable lightsaber used at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and, most recently, the HoloTile floor.

Guests can find nods to his inventions, including the HoloTile floor, as well as a biography highlighting his history at The Walt Disney Company.

This includes his induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, where he is the first Imagineer and only the second person from The Walt Disney Company to be honored (the other is Walt Disney).

While added specifically for the Celebrate Soulfully celebration, hopefully Disney keeps the small exhibit around after February, giving fans the ability to learn about one of the most important figures behind the Disney Parks.

