Photos: Carthay Circle Restaurant Marks 25 Years of Disney California Adventure with a Special Message
Guests entering Disney California Adventure will almost immediately recognize that the park is celebrating its birthday – thanks to a message on the Carthay Circle Restaurant.
What's Happening:
- Standing at the end of Buena Vista Street, beckoning guests further into the park is the Carthay Circle Restaurant – a replica of the Carthay Circle Theatre that called Los Angeles home until 1969.
- The theater itself has major Disney connections, as it's where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs held its world premiere way back in 1937.
- Back at Disney California Adventure, the park is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sunday, February 8 – and Carthay Circle is helping it do just that with a special message.
- The marquee simply reads "Happy 25th Birthday" – which is made a little confusing by the Disneyland 70th Celebration decor also adorning the structure.
More Ways to Celebrate DCA's 25th:
- Mickey and Minnie have debuted new costumes celebrating the park's history.
- The opening day attraction Soarin' Over California has returned for a limited time through July.
- The 25th Anniversary merchandise collection has debuted at stores throughout the park.
- A new interactive Pixar Pal-A-Round bucket with "Magic Inside" has arrived at select locations.
- New medallions celebrating the 25th anniversary are now available.
- Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering featuring throwback costumes, photo ops, and more.
- Disney California Adventure will officially turn 25 on February 8, 2026.
