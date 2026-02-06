From Sun to Fun: Pixar Pal-A-Round Popcorn Bucket with "Magic Inside" Arrives at Disney California Adventure
This novelty item arrives as the park marks its 25th anniversary this weekend.
As promised, a first-of-its-kind popcorn bucket featuring the iconic shape of the Pixar Pal-A-Round has debuted at Disney California Adventure just in time for the park's 25th birthday.
What's Happening:
- Today, two days before the park's 25th anniversary, Disney California Adventure debuted a new popcorn bucket depicting the iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round (which was previously Mickey's Fun Wheel and was the Sun Wheel before that).
- Most locations throughout the park have the bucket available for $50.99, coming with a small bag of chips at the time of purchase. However, the Grizzly Peak Airfield popcorn stand has it for $55 with popcorn included at the time of purchase.
- No discounts apply and a two per person, per transaction limit will be enforced.
- The Pal-A-Round bucket is available at the following locations:
- Mobile order: Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
- Mobile order: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
- Mobile order: Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
- Fairfax Market
- Mortimers Market
- Select popcorn and outdoor vending carts in California Adventure
- The bucket features miniature versions of the attraction's gondolas, including some of the iconic Pixar characters featured aboard.
- The bucket also features embedded "Magic Inside" technology, allowing it to change color and lighting patterns, interacting with different lands, attractions, and select nighttime spectaculars in both parks.
- To help guests understand this new interactive feature, the bucket comes with a handy guide.
- Here, you can see how spinning the wheel activates the light show on the front.
More DCA 25:
- Mickey and Minnie will debut new costumes as of today, February 6, that will celebrate the park's history.
- On that same day, Soarin' Over California will return for a limited time.
- The 25th Anniversary merchandise collection has debuted at stores throughout the park.
- New medallions celebrating the 25th anniversary are now available.
- Magic Key holders can participate in a special offering featuring throwback costumes, photo ops, and more.
- Disney California Adventure will officially turn 25 on February 8, 2026.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com