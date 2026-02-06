From Sun to Fun: Pixar Pal-A-Round Popcorn Bucket with "Magic Inside" Arrives at Disney California Adventure

This novelty item arrives as the park marks its 25th anniversary this weekend.

As promised, a first-of-its-kind popcorn bucket featuring the iconic shape of the Pixar Pal-A-Round has debuted at Disney California Adventure just in time for the park's 25th birthday.

What's Happening:

  • Today, two days before the park's 25th anniversary, Disney California Adventure debuted a new popcorn bucket depicting the iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round (which was previously Mickey's Fun Wheel and was the Sun Wheel before that).
  • Most locations throughout the park have the bucket available for $50.99, coming with a small bag of chips at the time of purchase. However, the Grizzly Peak Airfield popcorn stand has it for $55 with popcorn included at the time of purchase.
  • No discounts apply and a two per person, per transaction limit will be enforced.

  • The Pal-A-Round bucket is available at the following locations:
    • Mobile order: Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
    • Mobile order: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
    • Mobile order: Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
    • Fairfax Market
    • Mortimers Market
    • Select popcorn and outdoor vending carts in California Adventure
  • The bucket features miniature versions of the attraction's gondolas, including some of the iconic Pixar characters featured aboard.

  • The bucket also features embedded "Magic Inside" technology, allowing it to change color and lighting patterns, interacting with different lands, attractions, and select nighttime spectaculars in both parks.
  • To help guests understand this new interactive feature, the bucket comes with a handy guide.

  • Here, you can see how spinning the wheel activates the light show on the front.

More DCA 25:

