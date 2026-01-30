Throwback Costumes and the Return of Soarin' Over California Mark Disney California Adventure's 25th Anniversary

Disney California Adventure will mark its milestone 25th anniversary on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Next weekend, on February 8 to be specific, Disney California Adventure will mark its 25th anniversary – and Disney is celebrating the occasion with the return of a beloved attractions and new costumes for Mickey and Minnie.

What's Happening:

Disney California Adventure first opened its gates on February 8, 2001, and while things started off on shaky grounds, the park quickly grew to become a beloved second gate at the Disneyland Resort.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Disney will celebrate the park's 25th anniversary in two major ways.

Firstly, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will appear in all-new outfits on Buena Vista Street for a limited time, beginning Friday, February 6.

The sun motifs and vibrant color palette of their costumes nod to when this area of the park was Sunshine Plaza, a serving as a wonderful tribute to the park's history.

Then, the fan-favorite Soarin' Over California – one of the park’s opening day attractions – will return for its annual run a little earlier than usual on Friday, February 6.

This beloved attraction celebrates the beauty and wonder of the Golden State, from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge to the crashing waves in Malibu.

Soarin' Over California will continue to run through July 1, 2026. On the following day, the brand-new Soarin' Across America will debut in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Guests entering Disney California Adventure on February 8 may receive a complimentary commemorative map, while supplies last.

More Ways to Celebrate DCA's 25th:

Disney California Adventure will debut a first-of-its-kind popcorn bucket depicting the iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is also celebrating its 25th anniversary with the debut of Humphrey the Bear during Donald’s Tales of Adventure dinner buffet.