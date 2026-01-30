Glowing Round and Round: Pixar Pal-A-Round Bucket with "Magic Inside" Coming to Disney California Adventure
The novelty is the latest addition to the park's 25th anniversary celebration.
The Disneyland Resort is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure with a first-of-its-kind popcorn bucket.
What's Happening:
- On February 6, Disney California Adventure will debut a new bucket depicting the iconic Pixar Pal-A-Round (which was previously Mickey's Fun Wheel and was the Sun Wheel before that).
- Not only does this bucket feature the pie-eyed Mickey face and ride gondolas of the attraction but also includes embedded "Magic Inside" technology.
- According to the Disney Parks Blog, the bucket will change color and lighting patterns, interacting with different lands, attractions, and select nighttime spectaculars in both parks.
- Pricing for the bucket has not yet been revealed, but stay tuned.
- The Pal-A-Round bucket will be available at the following locations:
- Mobile order: Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
- Mobile order: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release (Feb. 6-8)
- Mobile order: Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield
- Fairfax Market
- Mortimers Market
- Select popcorn and outdoor vending carts in California Adventure
- Of course, this bucket release is meant to coincide with Disney California Adventure's (originally Disney's California Adventure) 25th anniversary on February 8.
- Disney has also announced other offerings coming to the park for the celebration, including the return of Soarin' Over California, new outfits for Mickey and Minnie, and more.
Magic Inside:
- While this Magic Inside bucket may be a first of its kind, the description sounds similar to past Disney projects.
- For example, MagicBand+ features similar capabilities.
- Before that, Disney offered Glow with the Show ears (seen in the background of the top image in this post), which interacted with such nighttime spectaculars as World of Color.
