Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Brings Interactive Popcorn Buckets, Sweet Treats, and Exclusive Merchandise
From confetti cake shakes to collectible pins, the Disneyland Resort celebrates 25 years with limited-time offerings.
Disney California Adventure is turning 25, and the Disneyland Resort is pulling out all the stops with nostalgic treats, must-have collectibles, and commemorative merchandise designed to celebrate the park’s legacy in unforgettable style.
What’s Happening:
- From limited-time shakes to interactive novelties and exclusive anniversary keepsakes, guests visiting in early February will find plenty of ways to mark this milestone, and maybe even take a piece of the celebration home.
- Available February 6-15, 2026, Schmoozies! is blending up a decadent cake shake that feels like a birthday party in a cup. The confetti shake features strawberry icing, colorful sprinkles, whipped topping, and even a slice of cake perched on top, making it a must-try indulgence for anyone looking to toast the park’s anniversary with something extra festive.
- Perhaps the most buzzworthy item of the celebration is the brand-new Pixar Pal-A-Round novelty bucket, modeled after the beloved Pixar Pier icon. This first-of-its-kind collectible includes embedded “Magic Inside” technology, allowing it to react to select locations throughout both Disneyland Resort theme parks.
- As guests explore, the bucket changes colors and lighting patterns, sometimes enhancing the storytelling within certain lands and attractions, and even syncing with select nighttime spectaculars to add an extra dash of pixie dust.
- Also debuting February 6 is the Disney California Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection, featuring stylish apparel and three collectible pins available at Elias & Co., Gone Hollywood, and Seaside Souvenirs.
- The collection showcases elevated artwork with stylized illustrations of park icons like the Carthay Circle tower, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and Grizzly Peak, blending modern design with a nostalgic nod to the park’s history.
- Guests visiting on February 8, 2026, may also receive a complimentary commemorative map upon entering the park with a valid ticket. Quantities are limited, making it yet another keepsake collectors will want to secure early.
- The anniversary spirit extends beyond the parks. Downtown Disney District, which originally opened on January 12, 2001, introduced a new era of shopping, dining, and entertainment just steps from the theme parks and resort hotels.
- For a limited time, guests can pick up a special anniversary tote and pin featuring the district’s refreshed logo at World of Disney, offering another way to honor the resort-wide milestone.
- Over at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a limited-edition anniversary pin will be available at Acorns Gifts & Goods. The design features Chip ‘n’ Dale posing playfully in front of the hotel’s iconic Craftsman-style façade, capturing both the grandeur of the property and the duo’s signature mischief. Presented on a backer card inspired by the hotel’s architectural artistry, the pin stands out as a sophisticated collectible for Disney fans and pin traders alike.
- With interactive novelties, celebratory treats, exclusive merchandise, and complimentary keepsakes, the Disneyland Resort is ensuring that the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure is an experience. Whether you’re enjoying a confetti shake, watching your Pixar Pal-A-Round bucket light up, or adding a rare pin to your collection, this limited-time celebration is packed with reasons to visit before the festivities wind down.
