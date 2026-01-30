Humphrey the Bear Debuts at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for 25th Anniversary
The classic Disney character joins Donald’s Tales of Adventure dinner buffet as the iconic Disneyland Resort hotel celebrates 25 years.
Disneyland Resort is giving guests a reason to celebrate, and a brand-new character encounter that longtime Disney fans will especially appreciate. As Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa celebrates its 25th anniversary, the beloved property is honoring its legacy with a nostalgic nod to classic Disney animation.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has been a cornerstone of the Disneyland Resort experience since welcoming its very first guests on January 2, 2001, ahead of its official grand opening on February 8 of that year.
- Notably, it made history as the first Disney hotel built inside a theme park, offering direct access to Disney California Adventure and an immersive stay inspired by California’s Arts and Crafts movement.
- The hotel continued to grow with the addition of The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in 2009, expanding accommodations while maintaining the warm, lodge-style atmosphere guests have come to love.
- Beginning February 6, guests dining at Storytellers Cafe will spot a fresh face among the lineup of beloved Disney characters during Donald’s Tales of Adventure dinner buffet: Humphrey the Bear.
- For Disney animation enthusiasts, this is addition transcends the typical character greeting, it’s the park debut of a classic personality whose roots trace back decades.
- Humphrey is the mischievous brown bear from Brownstone National Park, best known for his expressive personality and comedic timing. Though he rarely speaks, Humphrey communicates through exaggerated grumbles, gestures, and hilarious physical comedy that made him a standout in mid-century Disney shorts.
- He first appeared in the 1950 Disney cartoon Hold That Pose and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his frequent run-ins with park ranger J. Audubon Woodlore.
- Disney Parks fans may already recognize his influence at Humphrey’s Service & Supplies in Disney California Adventure is named in his honor, making his physical arrival at the resort feel like a full-circle moment.
- Humphrey’s addition brings a playful new energy to Donald’s Tales of Adventure dinner buffet, already known for its hearty menu and outdoorsy storytelling theme. His rustic origins fit perfectly with the Grand Californian’s national park-inspired design, making the character feel right at home.
- If you’re hoping to meet Humphrey during your visit, planning ahead is key. Advanced reservations for Storytellers Cafe are strongly recommended and can be booked up to 60 days in advance via Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app.
- In other 25th anniversary news, a limited-edition pin honoring the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has arrived at Acorns Gifts & Goods, and collectors will want to act fast, this commemorative keepsake is only available while supplies last.
More Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa News:
- Intimate Dining Redefined as Napa Rose Prepares to Reopen After a Lengthy Refurbishment
- New 2026 Disneyland Hotel Discount Announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers
- New 2026 Disneyland Hotel Offer: Save Up to 25% on 3-Night Stays
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com