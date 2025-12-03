New 2026 Disneyland Hotel Offer: Save Up to 25% on 3-Night Stays

Book now and save up to 25% on Standard and Premium rooms at Disneyland Resort hotels this winter and spring.

Dreaming of a Disneyland getaway? Winter and spring just got a whole lot more magical and more affordable thanks to a brand-new offer that is bringing savings to your next resort stay!





What’s Happening:

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to plan your next Disneyland Resort vacation, this might be it. From January 1 through May 21, 2026, guests can save up to 25% on select stays of three nights or more at Disneyland Resort hotels. Whether you're looking for luxury, nostalgia, or Pixar-style fun, this limited-time deal adds extra pixie dust to every night of your stay. Bookings are available now through May 7, 2026, but rooms are limited.

Guests can enjoy up to 25% off on both Standard and Premium room types at the following Disneyland Resort hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - the iconic Craftsman-style retreat steps from Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Hotel - classic Disney nostalgia with modern magic and amenities. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel - beautifully themed accommodations inspired by timeless Disney storytelling.

Guests can also enjoy up to 15% off at the Pixar Place Hotel, a vibrant and playful celebration of Pixar films, recently re-imagined with immersive details.

This offer is valid for select nights from January 1 - May 21, 2026, with travel needing to be completed by May 22, 2026. Bookings must be made by May 7, 2026, and availability is limited.

A minimum 3-night stay is required. Changing your number of nights may affect your discount.

Savings are based on the non-discounted room price.

Offer applies to select Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studios, Deluxe Studios, 1-Bedroom Villas, Preferred rooms, Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms, and select Concierge rooms and Suites.

Reservations must be made in advance; Limit 2 rooms per reservation.

Fees, taxes, and additional adult charges apply when more than two adults stay in a room.

Theme park admission and park reservations are not included and are required for entry.

With up to 25% off and plenty of time to travel, this is one of the most flexible and guest-friendly Disneyland Resort offers of the year. If you're planning a magical escape in early 2026, this is your chance to upgrade your stay and create memories that will last long after checkout.





