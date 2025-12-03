Photos/Videos: Deadpool Returns to Avengers Campus, Bringing Holiday Chaos For All

Check out the anti-heroes rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

As part of the Holidays at Disneyland Resort, The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special has returned for another year of chaotic superhero holiday fun at Avengers Campus

What’s Happening:

  • After debuting at Disneyland Resort last year, Deadpool has returned with more holiday mischief and chaotic storytelling.
  • From his favorite cozy reading chair, he shares family-friendly tales that entertain, charm, and inspire in true Deadpool fashion.

  • This year, Deadpool continues to delight with his own unique takes on holiday classics. 
  • Laughing Place had the chance to catch a performance of The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special, where he shared his version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" titled "Santa Pool is Coming to Town."

  • The holiday experience originally promoted the arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, but it proved popular enough to return this season.
  • Wolverine himself may even drop by during select performances.
  • “The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special” will be available near Avengers Campus from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.

