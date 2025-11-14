Photos/Video: Sail to the Newly Added "Tangled" Environments Aboard the Newly Refurbished Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland

The new tower towers over the canals, but can also be seen from a nearby railroad!

After closing for refurbishment earlier this year, the Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland Park have reopened today, now with a new scene installed. The news is out too, as a large line had formed at the Fantasyland attraction as the park opened for the day.

Storybook Land Canal Boats takes guests on a journey through the mouth of Monstro the Whale from Pinocchio, into a land of miniatures, retelling famous Disney stories in a highly detailed and wonderfully landscaped setting.

The new scene that was added features Tangled, depicting Rapunzel’s tower along the banks of the Storybook Land Canal. The new scene features a new arrangement of “When Will My Life Begin?” during the day, but after dusk, guests aboard the attraction will be able to hear “I See The Light” with some new lighting effects.

Fans will also be quick to note that this scene did not replace any other favorites, instead adding a charming addition to the attraction without causing any controversy with the removal of something else.

As you glide peacefully with your spieler aboard, you’ll be able to get up close to see the tower, but you’ll also be able to see the new addition on the Storybook Land skyline from aboard the Casey Jr. Circus Train.

You can see how the new addition fits into the full attraction, Storybook Land Canal Boats, now in our video below.