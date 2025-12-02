Photos: Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald’s
Add a little “Celebrate Happy” to your Happy Meal! Disneyland’s 70th celebration is now at McDonald’s with 70 different exclusive toys at participating restaurants.
At this McDonald’s location, a window display was already promoting the new Happy Meal toy collection.
Even the Happy Meal box is joining the celebration, now wrapped in playful Disney doodles featuring beloved characters and Disneyland park icons.
Seventy years, seventy toys, and endless magic! This special Happy Meal collection brings the celebration to life with 70 different toys to collect, including:
- BB-8
- Nebula
- Nick Wilde
- Judy Hopps
- Boo
- Chip & Dale
- Dory
- Mirabel
- Sulley
- Cruella De Vil
- Snow White
- Mater
- R2-D2
- Pluto
- Ahsoka
- Tinker Bell
- Kylo Ren
- Timon
- Miguel
- Mufasa
- Lilo
- Jack Jack
- Frozone
- Evil Queen
- Nemo
- Hatbox Ghost
- Rapunzel
- Thanos
- Stormtrooper
- Clarbelle
- Simba
- Rex
- Okoye
- Olaf
- Baymax
- BIng Bong
- Goofy
- Mike Wazowki
- Mr. Incredible
- Rey
- Beast
- Lightning McQueen
- Flounder
- Sadness
- Anxiety
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Stitch
- Elsa
- Moana
- Black Widow
- Groot
- Chewbacca
- Isabella
- Anna
- Black Panther
- Boba Fett
- Ariel
- Maleficent
- Iron Man
- Little Green Man
- Dumbo
- Tiana
- Crush
- Minnie Mouse
- Sleeping Beauty Castle (Gold)
- Mickey Mouse
- Sleeping Beauty Castle (Normal)
- Aurora
- Darth Vader
Here’s a closer look at two of the toy options. We got Anna from Frozen and Black Panther. These toys have a figure on a round plastic base etched with a design and the Disneyland 70 logo.
