Photos: Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald’s

McDonald's is cooking up some magic! A massive lineup of 70 limited-edition toys celebrating Disneyland’s milestone birthday is now available at participating locations.

At this McDonald’s location, a window display was already promoting the new Happy Meal toy collection.





Even the Happy Meal box is joining the celebration, now wrapped in playful Disney doodles featuring beloved characters and Disneyland park icons.





Seventy years, seventy toys, and endless magic! This special Happy Meal collection brings the celebration to life with 70 different toys to collect, including:

BB-8

Nebula

Nick Wilde

Judy Hopps

Boo

Chip & Dale

Dory

Mirabel

Sulley

Cruella De Vil

Snow White

Mater

R2-D2

Pluto

Ahsoka

Tinker Bell

Kylo Ren

Timon

Miguel

Mufasa

Lilo

Jack Jack

Frozone

Evil Queen

Nemo

Hatbox Ghost

Rapunzel

Thanos

Stormtrooper

Clarbelle

Simba

Rex

Okoye

Olaf

Baymax

BIng Bong

Goofy

Mike Wazowki

Mr. Incredible

Rey

Beast

Lightning McQueen

Flounder

Sadness

Anxiety

Donald Duck

Daisy Duck

Stitch

Elsa

Moana

Black Widow

Groot

Chewbacca

Isabella

Anna

Black Panther

Boba Fett

Ariel

Maleficent

Iron Man

Little Green Man

Dumbo

Tiana

Crush

Minnie Mouse

Sleeping Beauty Castle (Gold)

Mickey Mouse

Sleeping Beauty Castle (Normal)

Aurora

Darth Vader





Here’s a closer look at two of the toy options. We got Anna from Frozen and Black Panther. These toys have a figure on a round plastic base etched with a design and the Disneyland 70 logo.





