Celebrate Happy...Meal: Disneyland and McDonald's Team Up to Bring 70th Celebration to Participating Locations
Appropriately, there are 70 toys...so start saving those McPennies for 70 Happy Meals
Disneyland and McDonald's are now apparently teaming up to "Celebrate Happy" as they bring the 70th celebration to Happy Meals at participating restaurants.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort is currently in the middle of their 70th anniversary celebration that kicked off earlier this year, but everyone still continues to “Celebrate Happy” for the festivities, even though the park officially turned 70 back in July.
- As part of the fun, it seems that McDonald’s is ready to unleash 70 new Happy Meal toys out into the world for the occasion.
- According to a post from Instagram user @realfastfoodtoyreviews, we got a look at the toys that are slated to arrive at participating McDonald’s locations on December 2nd.
- Fans and collectors might be quick to point out that these are quite similar to another Happy Meal toy collection that debuted as part of the Disney100 celebration back in 2023, celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company.
- Similarly, for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary back in 2021, we also got a collection of Happy Meal toys featuring favorite characters with a photo backdrop of a Walt Disney World location.
- The Disneyland 70th collection, admittedly, looks more like figurines than functioning toys, just like we’ve seen with the aforementioned Happy Meal editions. But they will still be fun to collect.
- Based on @realfastfoodtoyreviews image, we can see that the tentative end date for the collection is January 12th, 2026, though that could change based on how in-demand the toys are, sometimes running out well ahead of the end date.
- The 70 toys in the collection run the gamut from characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, even Marvel and Star Wars.
- However, we think some of the park-specific toys might be what catches fans eyes as part of the 70th celebration, including toys of Sleeping Beauty Castle (even in gold!) and the Hatbox Ghost from The Haunted Mansion.
- The Disneyland Resort itself is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park into the summer of 2026. If you’d like to go beyond the local McDonald’s to celebrate, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.
