A Christmas Fantasy Awaits with Deadpool and Miguel at the Disneyland Resort

We have more photos and videos from many Holidays at the Disneyland Resort offerings for you!

Weather has been a slight deterrent for us, but we finally had the chance to check out some more beloved festive experiences part of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade

The parade opens as it has for 30 years now, with the ballerina atop a music box, followed by the iconic Toy Soldiers.

Mickey, Minnie and friends ride aboard a float detailing Santa’s Mail Room, with Mrs. Claus leading the way.

Watch A Christmas Fantasy Parade:

The adorable snowmen leading off the Winter Wonderland section, followed by the snowflake skaters and Anna and Elsa.

“Recipes for Gingerbread Treats" sees Goofy and Pluto attempting to whip up some delicious Christmas treats.

Anastasia and Drizella hilariously kick off the regal "Candlelight Christmas Ball."

Santa’s Toy Factory remains the same as it was last year, with the removal of the Toy Factory float featuring Buzz Lightyear and the Green Army Men. The Toy Story characters still feature, just on their smaller toy block floats.

The parade comes to a close with the big arrival of Santa Claus and his jolly reindeer.

A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!

Returning to Disney California Adventure after debuting last year, "A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!" gathers friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the holidays. Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs.

Watch "A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel"

The Story Time with Deadpool Holiday Special

After making his Disneyland Resort debut last year, Deadpool is back for more holiday hilarity and super special seasonal stories. Reading from his favorite cozy reading chair, these family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.

Watch The Story Time with Deadpool: Holiday Special (2025)

Between shows, Deadpool can also be spotted riding on his majestic steed around Avengers Campus.

"it's a small world" Holiday Lighting Moment

As night falls over "it's a small world," the attraction's beautiful facade becomes even more stunning as thousands of twinkling lights light up the night sky!

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Check out some more of our videos from Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, captured last month on the event's opening day.

"it's a small world" Holiday

Mickey's Holiday Cavalcade (Rainy Day Cavalcade)

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort - Food Spotlight