Photos / Video: “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure has debuted the brand-new holiday show, “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” just ahead of the official kick-off of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- This nighttime show gathers friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the holidays.
- Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs.
- Performances of the new show take place on Buena Vista Street in front of the Carthay Circle Theater.
Watch a Full Performance on “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!”
- The celebration closes with a special appearance by Miguel from Coco for a beautiful rendition of “Silent Night.”
- As new entertainment offerings are introduced, and some (like Viva Navidad) are scaled back, this show will only take place on Monday through Friday evenings on Buena Vista Street.
- Elsewhere in the park, another new show featuring Encanto’s Mirabel has also debuted.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.
