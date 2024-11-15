Photos / Video: “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Take in a new performance of this new holiday show, featuring an appearance of Miguel from “Coco.”
Disney California Adventure has debuted the brand-new holiday show, “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” just ahead of the official kick-off of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • This nighttime show gathers friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the holidays.
  • Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs.
  • Performances of the new show take place on Buena Vista Street in front of the Carthay Circle Theater.

Watch a Full Performance on “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!”

  • The celebration closes with a special appearance by Miguel from Coco for a beautiful rendition of “Silent Night.”

  • As new entertainment offerings are introduced, and some (like Viva Navidad) are scaled back, this show will only take place on Monday through Friday evenings on Buena Vista Street.
  • Elsewhere in the park, another new show featuring Encanto’s Mirabel has also debuted.
  • Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
  • Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.

