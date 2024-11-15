Photos / Video: “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” Debuts at Disney California Adventure

Take in a new performance of this new holiday show, featuring an appearance of Miguel from “Coco.”

Disney California Adventure has debuted the brand-new holiday show, “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” just ahead of the official kick-off of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

This nighttime show gathers friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the holidays.

Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs.

Performances of the new show take place on Buena Vista Street in front of the Carthay Circle Theater.

Watch a Full Performance on “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!”

The celebration closes with a special appearance by Miguel from Coco for a beautiful rendition of “Silent Night.”

