Photos: Walls Come Down at Haunted Mansion’s Carriage House Gift Shop and New Orleans Square’s Plaza Reopens

The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland’s new queue and gift shop continue to take shape as walls continue to come down around the attraction.

Earlier this year, the Haunted Mansion began construction on an expanded and enhanced queue experience as well as a new gift shop for the iconic attraction. The new carriage house belongs to Madame Leota, where she will offer guests exiting the attraction a chance to pick up “haunting treasures and wonders galore.” With walls down around the new shop, guests can get up close to the new building, which is adorned with concept artwork and a note from Madame Leota.

The carriage house features stained glass windows and lantern-style light fixtures that really elevate the new retail location.

Heading over to the front of the attraction, the newly reimagined plaza adjacent to Tiana’s Palace has reopened. The area, which was formerly used as an extended queue for Haunted Mansion, features new paving, planters, and even a view into the updated Haunted Mansion queue. The new plaza area is significantly smaller, as the Haunted Mansion queue absorbed some of the area, however, the still spacious area still feels open and grand. Near the backside of the new Haunted Mansion queue, Disney has decorated the French Quarter fencing with flowers, including a Madame Leota-inspired planter.

The ornate fencing iconic to Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion now curves out away from the entrance gate creating space for the new garden-themed queue area. The new gardens, inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eye cat, will include a water fountain, a gazebo, a themed statuary and new landscaping. Now that the walls are down in the plaza, we can get a first look at the enhanced queue.

Currently, there aren’t opening dates for the new queue or Madame Leota’s Carriage House, however, it seems like we won’t have to wait too much longer to explore these new additions. Haunted Mansion Holiday is only available by virtual queue until construction on the extended queue is complete.

