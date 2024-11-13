Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at Louis’ Critter Club at Disneyland

Check out what apparel, souvenirs, plush and more will be available to commemorate your ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Today, we were able to take a tour of Louis’ Critter Club, the main gift shop featuring items from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland. Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the new merchandise that will debut with the store this Friday, November 15th.

Fitting in with the Tiana’s Food theme of the attraction, Louis’ Critter Club is home to a large food and kitchen section. From new sweet treats to take home (such as the Bananas Foster chocolate bar), to housewares to Tiana-fy your kitchen, to a collection of items from Leah Chase’s restaurant, Dooky Chase. (Chase and the restaurant are the inspiration for Tiana. This is the first time that the restaurant’s spices have been made available outside the restaurant.)

You can also find some Tiana-inspired cookbooks and kitchen items!

A variety of “normal haunts” fill the shop, such as a variety of apparel, pins, mouse ears, a Loungefly backpack, and towels (for after the splash down).

Lovers of interactive items might want to pick up these light-up fireflies that react to each other when close-by.

A hat and T-Shirt exclusive for the opening season of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are available.

One of our favorite items is this wonderful reproduction of the Tiana’s Foods water tower, featuring Tiana and Naveen.

Three new plush of the adorable raccoon, turtle and possum from the attraction are available to purchase.

More of our adorable new friends can be found in this die cast toy featuring the attraction’s log vehicle – and even a nod back to how the vehicle appeared during the days of Splash Mountain.

You can also pick up a sleepy Louis plush as well as one featuring Tiana in her adventurous outfit from the attraction.

This new collection features artwork of a similar style to that which appears on the mural at the entrance to the attraction.

Click here to take a tour through all the details within Louis’ Critter Club, with insight from Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Michael Dobryzcki. Louis’ Critter Club, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the rest of Bayou Country officially open this Friday, November 15th at Disneyland!