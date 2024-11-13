Mickey and Minnie Debut Elf-Tacular New Costumes for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will kick off this Friday, November 15th.
As has become the case in recent years, Mickey and Minnie are set to debut all-new costumes for this year’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Mickey and Minnie will be donning all-new festive outfits for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort this year.
  • The couple look like a pair of elves, with Mickey in mostly green and Minnie in pink.
  • The new costumes were revealed in a video shared on the Disney Parks X account, where Mickey and Minnie are sending letters to each other before uniting together in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle.

  • Click here to see the costumes that Mickey, Minnie and their friends wore for last year’s holiday season.
  • Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
  • Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

