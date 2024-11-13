Mickey and Minnie Debut Elf-Tacular New Costumes for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

As has become the case in recent years, Mickey and Minnie are set to debut all-new costumes for this year’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey and Minnie will be donning all-new festive outfits for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort this year.
- The couple look like a pair of elves, with Mickey in mostly green and Minnie in pink.
- The new costumes were revealed in a video shared on the Disney Parks X account, where Mickey and Minnie are sending letters to each other before uniting together in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle.
- Click here to see the costumes that Mickey, Minnie and their friends wore for last year’s holiday season.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
- Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.
