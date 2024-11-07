“A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” Coming to Disney California Adventure This Holiday Season

This new show will take place Monday through Friday evenings in front of the Carthay Circle Theater.
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will bring with it two new shows to Disney California Adventure this year – including one featuring Mariachi music and a special appearance by Miguel from Coco.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney California Adventure will debut “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” this holiday season.
  • This nighttime show gathers friends and families to listen to heartfelt stories and timeless songs in an enchanting celebration of the holidays.
  • Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland, accompanied by graceful dancers, delivers intimate, bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs.
  • The celebration closes with a special appearance by Miguel from Coco for a beautiful rendition of “Silent Night.”
  • As new entertainment offerings are introduced, and some (like Viva Navidad) are scaled back, this show will only take place on Monday through Friday evenings on Buena Vista Street.
  • Elsewhere in the park, another new show featuring Encanto’s Mirabel will be introduced.
  • Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are set to return this year from November 15th, 2024 through January 6th, 2025.
  • Plenty of returning favorites are back this year, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, World of Color – Season of Light, and more. Check out all the details here.

