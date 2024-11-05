Disneyland Resort Reveals Handmade Candy Canes Distribution Schedule for 2024

Disneyland Resort has announced the distribution schedule and details for their handmade candy canes for 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats has revealed the distribution schedule and details for their hand-pulled candy canes for this holiday season.
- At Disneyland Park, these candy canes will be offered on specific days at the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, as well as at Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure.
- For a chance to buy one of the candy canes this year, a wristband system or a mobile waitlist will be used since quantities are limited.
- If the waitlist is activated, you can register your name and phone number at the location to receive a text notification with a designated time to return for the opportunity to buy your candy cane.
- These candy canes will not be available through mobile order.
- A limited number of candy canes will be available for each release date and is limited to one per guest per day.
Dates:
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen in Disneyland Park:
- November 29
- December 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24
Trolley Treats in Disney California Adventure:
- November 30
- December 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25
