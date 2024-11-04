Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays 2024 at Disney California Adventure

Check out the delicious holiday menu items at the Festive Food Marketplaces and all around Disney California Adventure.

Disney Festival of Holidays is set to return to Disney California Adventure from November 15th, 2024, through January 6th, 2025 – and the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide to this diverse season of celebrations in Southern California.

Guests looking to save time and money can purchase the Sip and Savor Pass. This scannable pass, available in four or eight-digital coupon versions, can be redeemed for select bites and nonalcoholic beverages from the Festive Food Marketplace and participating dining locations in Disney California Adventure. You can even use it throughout the entirety of the festival and share with your friends and family.

Festive Food Marketplaces

A Twist on Tradition (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Barbecue Pulled Pork Cornbread Bake with creamy slaw (New)

Turkey Galantine Croissant Muffin Slider with herb mayo and cranberry marmalade (New)

Berry Pomegranate Paloma: Blanco Tequila, blueberry purée, lime, cranberry and pomegranate juices, and agave syrup topped with Fresca and garnished with a chile-lime rim and orange wheel

Brews & Bites (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Chicken Chicharrón with basmati rice, herb chutney and masala drizzle (New)

Passion Fruit Rose Lassi: Passion fruit nectar, yogurt, and rose and honey syrups garnished with a rose petal (New)

Stone Brewing Company Pilsner (New)

Garage Brewing Co. Churro Ale

Naughty Sauce Noble Ale Works Golden Stout (New)

Dust Bowl Brewing Company Winter Wonder IPA (New)

LA Bodega Jamaica Hard Seltzer (New)

Green Cheek Beer Co. Hops for the Holidays IPA (New)

Altamont Beer Works Juice Above the Clouds Double IPA (New)

Great Notion Brewing Single Stack Stout (New)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Cranberry Apple Cinnamon Hard Seltzer

Holiday Beer Flight (New)

LA Bodega Jamaica Hard Seltzer

Green Cheek Beer Co. Hops for the Holidays IPA

Altamont Beer Works Juice Above the Clouds Double IPA

Great Notion Brewing Single Stack Stout

Festive Beer Flight (New)

Stone Brewing Company Pilsner

Garage Brewing Co. Churro Ale

Dust Bowl Brewing Company Winter Wonder IPA

Naughty Sauce Noble Ale Works Golden Stout

Favorite Things (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron: Mickey-shaped chocolate macaron filled with vanilla buttercream, date cake, and salted toffee sauce (New)

Braised Pork Belly Adobo with garlic rice

Spiced Coconut Cocktail: Dark rum, spice tea, coconut purée, and evaporated and condensed milks garnished with nutmeg and a wafer stick (New)

Grandma’s Recipes (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Barbacoa Tamal de Res with Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo salsa and crema

Cookie Dough Yule Log filled with chocolate chip cookie dough and white chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate buttercream (New)

Café de Olla Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, low fat and condensed milks, house-made spiced syrup with star anise, clove, and cinnamon, topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream, and garnished with a mini-pan dulce (New)

Holiday Duets (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Chorizo Queso Fundido Mac & Cheese with tortilla crunch (New)

Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese with herb breadcrumbs, sour cream, and chives

The Holiday Duet: A half portion of each mac & cheese

Cranberry Christmas Mule: Gin, elderflower & ginger liqueurs, cherry purée, cranberry & lime juices, topped with a citrus hard seltzer and garnished with a lime wedge gummy (New)

Winter Sliderland (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Al Pastor Pork & Pineapple Slider on corn brioche (New)

Beef Brisket Slider with smoked onions and horseradish ketchup on a pretzel roll

Cookies and Cream Hazelnut Hot Cocoa: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. hot chocolate with cookies and cream flavors, melted chocolate, hazelnut purée, and Irish cream syrup garnished with strawberry whipped cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Jelly Donut Punch: Apricot Nectar, house-made raspberry and strawberry jam syrup, cookie butter, and lemon juice garnished with a skewered powdered sugar donut hole (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Hazelnut Cookie Hot Cocoa Cocktail: Cookies and cream hazelnut hot cocoa with Irish cream liqueur (New)

Hot Butter Pecan Bourbon Cocktail: Bourbon, apple cider, butter, and butter pecan syrups garnished with a bitters apple butter pecan foam (New)

Merry Mashups (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday Mash Bowl: Chicken, cheddar mashed potatoes, and turkey gravy with cranberry stuffing crunch (New)

M&M’S Peanut Butter Fudge Cake: Chocolate fudge cake filled with peanut praline and M&M’S Peanut Butter Minis, glazed with salted peanut butter, and topped with vanilla Chantilly crème (New)

Glacier Margarita: Blanco tequila, blue curaçao, coconut syrup, lime and white cranberry juice, and rosemary syrup garnished with champagne bubble candies on a skewer

Additional Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure

Aunt Cass Café (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding with a graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and an espresso brown sugar sauce (New)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Holiday Pizza: Roasted turkey with roasted butternut squash, cranberries, arugula, fig jam, and cranberry sauce (New) (Available by the slice or a whole pie)

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Chilaquiles Carnitas Torta: Red chilaquiles, refried beans, avocado spread, queso fresco, pickled onions, and a fried egg served with chips (New)

Esquite Loaded Chips: Chile lime chips smothered in corn kernels, cotija cheese, chile-lime seasoning, and crema (New)

Plant-based Huarache with soy-based chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo (Plant-based)

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Al Pastor Tacos: Pineapple-achiote-marinated pork with avocado spread and tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice and refried beans, and topped with queso fresco

Chocolate Cake Flan: Layer of flan on chocolate cake with caramel

Ponche de Frutas: Traditional Mexican cold fruit punch (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Ponche Cocktail: Traditional Mexican Cold Fruit Punch with Tequila (New)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Cinnamon Caramel Apple Bundt Cake drizzled with salted caramel and filled with cream cheese frosting (New)

Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew: Mocha cold brew, peanut butter whip, and peanut butter drizzle

Peanut Butter Mocha Cocktail: Mocha cold brew with peanut butter whiskey, peanut butter whip, and peanut butter drizzle

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Peanut Butter-Marshmallow Churro topped with marshmallow crème, peanut butter sauce, and chocolate chips

Churro near Goofy’s Sky School and Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Popcorn Tin Churro: White cheddar popcorn dust and caramel sauce topped with buttered popcorn (New)

Churro at Hollywood Land (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Dutch Apple Churro: Dusted with cinnamon and holiday spices, drizzled with Dutch apple sauce, and garnished with holiday sprinkles

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Holiday Confetti Cake with Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Fried Arroz Con Leche: Rolled in cinnamon sugar served with a dulce de leche whip and a dulce de leche drizzle (New)

Spicy Jamaica Agua Fresca (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Spicy Jamaica Cocktail: Tequila with spicy Jamaica and tamarind chamoy (New)

Corn Dog Castle (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday Stuffing Corn Dog dipped in seasoned corn batter, fried to a golden brown, and topped with cranberry-mustard sauce (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Pan Con Pollo: Braised chicken, spiced tomato sauce, mayonnaise, and mustard dressing on a French bread roll served with pickled vegetable slaw

Unsung Brewing Chocolate Snowball Imperial Blonde Ale (New)

Outdoor Vending Locations (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie: Soft gingerbread cookie with sprinkles

Cotton Candy Pink: Vanilla-flavored cotton candy

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Hearty Loaded Fries: Crinkle-cut fries smothered with sausage country gravy and topped with fried chicken, shredded cheese, and green onions (New)

Santa Hat Shake in a marshmallow and coconut-rimmed cup topped with whipped cream and marshmallows (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Korean Fried Chicken Slider: Korean fried chicken topped with gochujang sauce, kimchi coleslaw, and pickled onions served on sweet Hawaiian bread (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Kinderpunsch with apple cider, hibiscus, and a cherry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Novelties Available Throughout the Park (Available starting Nov. 15)

Our Recommendations

The Spiced Coconut Cocktail is sure to be one of my Favorite Things – Dark rum, spice tea, coconut purée, and evaporated and condensed milks garnished with nutmeg and a wafer stick.

is sure to be one of my Favorite Things – Dark rum, spice tea, coconut purée, and evaporated and condensed milks garnished with nutmeg and a wafer stick. Straight out of Grandma’s Recipe books, the Café de Olla Cold Brew sounds like an intriguing coffee concoction Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, low fat and condensed milks, house-made spiced syrup with star anise, clove, and cinnamon, topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream, and garnished with a mini-pan dulce

sounds like an intriguing coffee concoction Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, low fat and condensed milks, house-made spiced syrup with star anise, clove, and cinnamon, topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream, and garnished with a mini-pan dulce It’s pumpkin spice season at Aunt Cass Café with the Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding – a graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and an espresso brown sugar sauce

– a graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake filling, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and an espresso brown sugar sauce Another sweet treat can be found nearby at Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, the Fried Arroz Con Leche: Rolled in cinnamon sugar served with a dulce de leche whip and a dulce de leche drizzle

Rolled in cinnamon sugar served with a dulce de leche whip and a dulce de leche drizzle Stuffing is a controversial topic, but I for one love it. Putting it into a corn dog is an intriguing idea, with the Holiday Stuffing Corn Dog at Corn Dog Castle.

For more holiday treats, check out the full Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.