Foodie Guide to the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort 2024

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Chicken Al Pastor Pizza Slice with spiced red sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted corn, and al pastor-marinated chicken garnished with crema and tomatillo sauce drizzle and cilantro (New)

Alien Reindeer Macaron filled with salted caramel buttercream, chocolate ganache, and brownie pieces (New)

Holiday Green Drink: Apple-flavored beverage topped with caramel cold foam and sprinkles (New)

Café Daisy (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Peppermint S’mores Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate and peppermint syrup topped with whipped topping, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, crushed candy cane, and graham cracker dust (New)

Specialty Cold Brrr-ew: Joffrey’s French Roast Cold Brew Coffee, peppermint, and toasted s’mores syrup topped with whipped topping, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, crushed candy cane, and graham cracker dust

Carnation Café (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; reservations recommended)

Eggnog Old-Fashioned: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters, and orange-infused brown sugar syrup, Luxardo Maraschino Cherry, and candied orange peel topped with eggnog cream (New)

Edelweiss Snacks (Mobile order available)

Fantasyland Garlic Cheesy Brat: Bratwurst in a Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Bread (Available starting Nov. 15)

Black Forest Bundt Cake: Chocolate sponge filled with cherries topped with chocolate ganache and chantilly crème finished with chocolate curls, cherries, and powdered sugar (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Galactic Grill (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Cranberry BBQ Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken sandwich with cranberry-orange marmalade BBQ sauce, provolone, onion rings, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun

Meatloaf Dinner Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty with sweet ketchup sauce, Havarti cheese slice, arugula, hash brown, and onion aioli served on a toasted Hawaiian bun

Darth by Peppermint: Layers of chocolate sponge, chocolate pudding, and peppermint mousse finished with crunchy pearls, cookies and cream pieces, candy cane sprinkles, and Darth Vader and red lightsaber decorations (New)

Christmas Punch: Pomegranate, cranberry, orange juice, and Sprite garnished with cranberries, orange slice, and a rosemary sprig (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Hot Chocolate Foam Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with a splash of hazelnut topped with hot chocolate foam and garnished with cinnamon-flavored cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Peppermint Cold Brew Float: Peppermint ice cream, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, and whipped topping (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Peppermint Holiday Sundae: Two scoops of peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and crème-filled cookies served in a sprinkle-topped waffle bowl

Peppermint Ice Cream

Harbour Galley (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Cookies: Fresh-baked gingerbread cookies (New) (Available in packs of six or 13 while supplies last)

Gingerbread Whipped Topping (New)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Holiday Funnel Fries: Cinnamon sugar-dusted with caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, holiday sprinkles, and crushed TWIX cookie bar pieces (New)

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew: Snickerdoodle cookie-flavored cold brew garnished with whipped topping, snickerdoodle cookie dust, and a snickerdoodle cookie (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Mobile order available)

Chocolate-Coffee Loaf filled with chocolate cream and topped with crunch chocolate shell and Mickey chocolate logo (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Crispy Chocolate-dipped Croissant topped with flaked corn cereal and filled with Bavarian cream (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Cookies and Cream Cheesecake topped with red and green mousse and yellow pearls (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Banana Bundt Cake: Banana cake filled with dulce de leche and finished with cream cheese frosting, sprinkles, and a chocolate decoration (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Christmas Mickey-Shaped Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate with holiday sprinkles and chocolate Mickey decoration (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Chocolate Cake Snow Globe: Layers of chocolate sponge, truffle mousse, and chocolate glaze topped with a buttercream tree, red and white pearls, a chocolate star, and snow powder (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Ornament Macaron: Red macaron shells filled with chocolate ganache and peppermint mousse (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Thanks-mas Sandwich: Oven-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Turkey Pot Pie Soup: Tender turkey breast, potatoes, peas, and carrots topped with pie crust pieces (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Pumpkin Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with hints of pumpkin and spices, topped with sweet cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Available Nov. 15 through Nov. 30)

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with hints of peppermint and chocolate, topped with sweet cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 7)

Little Red Wagon (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Cranberry Wagonade: Lemonade with cranberries (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Market House (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie (Limit 5 per person, per transaction)

Maurice’s Treats (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Chocolate Chip Cookie with holiday sprinkles

Mint Julep Bar (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Peppermint Mickey-shaped Beignets dusted with peppermint powdered sugar (Available in packs of three or six)

Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce with chocolate peppermint bark (New)

Cranberry Pomegranate Mint Julep: Holiday twist on the classic mint julep with cranberry and pomegranate juices (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Outdoor Vending Locations (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Candy Apple Cotton Candy (New)

Plaza Inn (Reservations recommended for breakfast)

Apple Pecan Cream Cheese Bundt Cake filled with apple, pecan, and cream cheesecake finished with chantilly and pecans (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 6)

Gingerbread Cake: Gingerbread cake with cream cheese filling and gingerbread crunch finished with buttercream, glaze and a chocolate gingerbread person (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Peppermint Cake: White cake soaked in peppermint simple syrup, layered with chocolate ganache, peppermint mousse, and peppermint crunch, and finished with buttercream, holiday sprinkles, and mint candy (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Available Nov. 15 through Jan.7)

Chicken Enchilada Soup with curtido slaw, diced onions, cilantro, cheese flauta, and lime wedge (New)

Tinga Enchiladas: Cheese enchiladas, chicken tinga, poblano crema, queso fresco, rice, beans, and curtido slaw (New)

Chocolate Cake Flan: Chocolate cake and flan topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and cinnamon dust

Iced Mexican Peppermint Chocolate: Cold hot chocolate, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and chocolate shavings (New)

Red Rose Taverne (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Christmas Stuff: Green-colored gray stuff mousse with a brown sugar cake and lingonberry jam center topped with holiday sprinkles and a white chocolate star (New)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles

Refreshment Corner (Mobile order available)

Santa’s Vacation Sausage Potato with pickled pineapple and teriyaki sauce topped with mac salad on a baked potato (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Warm Spiced Apple Tea with hints of cinnamon and clove topped with vanilla cream foam (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Royal Street Veranda (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Soup in a Sourdough Bread Bowl: Fresh-baked sourdough bread bowl with choice of clam chowder or chicken gumbo

Coffee Fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with a white mocha sauce, and garnished with a praline sugar streusel (New)

Crackling Hot Chocolate topped with sweet marshmallow crème topping and dark chocolate popping candies and garnished with red, orange, and yellow sprinkles (New)

Fireplace Hot Chocolate with smoky marshmallow crème topping and dark chocolate popping candies, garnished with smoked salt and paprika (New)

Tomorrowland Skyline Terrace (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; reservations recommended for this bookable experience)

Pear Cobbler topped with streusel in a tin (New) (Plant-based)

Peppermint Chocolate Pot de Creme: Plant-based peppermint chocolate custard in a tin (New) (Plant-based)

Naughty Cookies and Cream Cake: Brownie topped with ganache and cookies and cream mousse finished with cookie pieces (New)

Nice Strawberry Mousse Cake: Strawberry mousse with crème brûlée center finished with a hard chocolate shell, chocolate stripes, and chocolate bow (New)

Stage Door Café (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Holiday Wreath Funnel Cake with apple cider drizzle, fresh baked apples, whipped topping, and holiday sprinkles

The Golden Horseshoe (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Sundae: Gingerbread cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, and garnish (New)

Troubadour Tavern (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Holiday Beef Dinner Potato with sliced tri-tip steak, spinach-artichoke dip, demi glace, and crispy onions (New)

Turkey Dinner Potato with pulled turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and whipped cream cheese topped with crispy onions

Holiday Magic Popcorn: White chocolate-flavored popcorn with pretzel sticks, assorted M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and crushed peppermint (New)

Holiday Cold Brew: Dark chocolate cold brew topped with cookie butter topper and sugar cookie (New)

Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Peppermint Chocolate Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Cranberry Churro: Classic Churro rolled in cranberry-flavored sugar with citrus white chocolate dipping sauce (New)

Citrus White Chocolate Dipping Sauce (New)

Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Town Square (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Peppermint Hot Cocoa Churro: Classic churro rolled in peppermint cocoa sugar

Chocolate-Peppermint Marshmallow Dipping Sauce topped with mini marshmallows and crushed peppermint (New)

Popcorn near Haunted Mansion (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday Treats Mix-in: Add-on scoop of holiday candy mix into classic buttery popcorn complete with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, mini marshmallows, and candied pecan pralines

Pretzel near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Toffee Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel with toffee sugar

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Mobile order available)

Santa Minnie Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop with milk chocolate ears, dipped in milk chocolate, and embellished with a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1) (New)

Yule Log Minnie Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears, dipped in milk chocolate, and decorated with white chocolate swirls and drizzle, white sanding sugar, and a white chocolate Holly bow (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Candy Cane Bark: Peppermint-flavored white chocolate sprinkled with candy cane pieces (Available Nov. 29 through Dec. 25) (Only available at Candy Palace)

(Only available at Candy Palace) Gingerbread Mickey Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey face (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and milk chocolate drizzled with green and red-colored chocolate (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Peppermint-flavored Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallow ears dipped in red, white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Tree Cereal Treat: Tree-shaped cereal treat dipped in green-colored white chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, white sanding sugar, and a yellow, chocolate Mickey star (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Santa Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears, dipped in milk chocolate- and decorated with red sanding sugar, white M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a white chocolate Santa hat (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Peppermint Mickey Mallow: Mickey-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Peppermint Patties: Mixture of fondant sugar, powder sugar, and peppermint flavoring dipped in dark chocolate (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Snowman Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate face, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, a sour belt, and orange jelly bean (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Angry Dogs (Available starting Nov. 15)

Bottle Logic Brewing Fuzzy Logic Hazy Peach IPA (New)

Aunt Cass Café (Mobile order available)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based) (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 6)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based) (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 6)

Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based) (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 6)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Milk and Cookies Cold Brew: Cookie butter cold brew, cereal milk, and chocolate cookie foam (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Cheesecake: Gingerbread cheesecake topped with vanilla mousse

Boudin Bread Cart (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Snowman Sourdough Bread (Plant-based)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie with sprinkles

Cold Brew Martini: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with vodka and a butterscotch cold foam (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Warm Chocolate Float: Rich warm chocolate and Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream garnished with whipped cream, and crushed candy cane (New)

Corn Dog Castle (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Peppermint Hot Chocolate (New)

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Available Nov.15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Coffee Chip Churro: Churro dusted with cinnamon sugar and coffee, drizzled with coffee chip cream cheese frosting, and topped with chocolate pieces (New)

Fire Truck Slushy: Strawberry slushy with a hint of chile-lime seasoning and lime (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Strawberry Slushy Margarita with tequila, a hint of chile-lime seasoning and lime

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Christmas Tree Cone: Peppermint soft serve decorated with holiday sprinkles

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Chicken Pesto Cone: Creamy pesto alfredo pasta, marinated chicken, balsamic glaze, bruschetta tomatoes, and Romano cheese

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-Coctions (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Watermelon Lemonade: Watermelon-chamoy lemonade and a watermelon candy ring (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Gingerbread Mule: Cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, lemon juice, and gingerbread syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry

Watermelon Chamoy Tequila Cocktail: Tequila with watermelon-chamoy lemonade and a watermelon candy ring

Watermelon Michelada: Golden Road Street Cart Cerveza with watermelon-chamoy lemonade and a watermelon candy ring

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Mickey Gingerbread: Soft gingerbread Mickey-shaped cookie

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Mobile order available)

Hatch Chili Burger: Choice of angus beef and mushroom patty, or angus beef patty, topped with spicy chorizo cheese sauce, hatch chili relish, and iceberg lettuce served on an Amish bun (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Spicy Chorizo Cheese Sauce (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Gingerbread Shake: Gingerbread-flavored shake topped with whipped cream (Also available with a souvenir glass) (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Hamilton Family, Cactus Jack Wheat Ale (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Seaborn Blueberry Margarita served over ice (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Seaborn, Pomegranate Margarita served over ice (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Unsung Brewing Co. St. Nick R. Doodle, Imperial Blonde Ale (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Hollywood Lounge (Mobile order available)

Kinderpunsch with apple cider, hibiscus, and a cherry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Carajillo: Coffee with Licor 43 served over ice (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Margarita: Pomegranate slushy margarita (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Mission Brewing, Winter Wonderland White Chocolate Stout (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Sugar Cookie Cocktail: Almond milk with agave, vanilla vodka, and Irish cream liqueur (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Glowing Jack-Jack Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Crown and Hops Brewing Co., Slays Stout: Dark maple vanilla pecan stout (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Java Martini: Tequila, coffee liqueur, Licor 43, and hazelnut cream cold foam (New) (Available starting Nov. 15)

Lamplight Lounge (Available for lunch and dinner; reservations recommended)

Barbacoa Tamale with pumpkin mole, pickled onions, crema, queso fresco, and toasted pumpkin seeds (New) (Available starting Nov. 15)

Holiday Half Chicken: Kabocha squash purée, glazed brussels sprouts, roasted hen of the woods mushroom, chicken nage, and pea tendrils (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Prime Rib: Herb salt-crusted with cheesy potato, haricots verts, wasabi cream, and au jus (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Apple Crisp a la Mode Donuts (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Crown and Hops Brewing Co., Slays Stout: Dark maple vanilla pecan stout (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Java Martini: Tequila, coffee liqueur, Licor 43, and hazelnut cream cold foam (New) (Available starting Nov. 15)

Two Towns – Cosmic Crisp Cider: Imperial spiced apple cider with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, all spice, and an orange peel (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Lucky Fortune Cookery (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Santa Baymax Macaron filled with peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and dark chocolate crunchies (New)

Three Milk Ube Tea: Ube tea with brown sugar tapioca pearls topped with coconut foam (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Outdoor Vending Locations

Honey-baked Turkey Leg with a pineapple ring (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Horchata Cotton Candy (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Holiday Mimosa: Cherry, vanilla and cinnamon syrups topped with sparkling wine, served in a souvenir glass (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Coronado Brewing Co., Weekend Vibes IPA (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería (Available starting Nov. 15; mobile order available)

Breakfast Croissant with bacon, eggs, jalapeños, cheese, green onions, and sesame seeds (New)

Schmoozies! (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Mickey Waffles: Mickey-shaped waffles flavored with gingerbread spices, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of syrup (New)

Buñuelo Shake: Cinnamon sugar shake topped with whipped cream and garnished with a house-fried buñuelo

Elf Mickey Shake: Mint and chocolate cookie shake garnished with green whipped cream, and crushed peppermint candy

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Cranberry-Orange Punch (Non-alcoholic Beverage) (New)

Breckenridge Brewery, Christmas Ale (New)

Smog City Brewing Co., Little Bo Pils (New)

Holiday Punch Cocktail

Karl Strauss Brewing Company Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

Wine Country Trattoria (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; reservations recommended)

Chocolate Brûlée Tart: Chocolate brûlée in a tart shell (Plant-based) (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff and Trolley Treats (Mobile order available)

Santa Minnie Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop with milk chocolate ears, dipped in milk chocolate, and embellished with a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1) (Only available at Trolley Treats) (New)

(Only available at Trolley Treats) Yule Log Minnie Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two milk chocolate-covered marshmallow ears decorated with white chocolate swirls and drizzle, white sanding sugar, and a white chocolate Holly bow (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Candy Cane Bark: Peppermint-flavored white chocolate sprinkled with candy cane pieces (Available Nov. 29 through Dec. 25) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

(Only available at Trolley Treats) Gingerbread Mickey Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in white and milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate and a dark chocolate Mickey face (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

(Only available at Trolley Treats) Holiday Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and milk chocolate and drizzled with green and red chocolate (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Peppermint-flavored Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallow ears dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Tree Cereal Treat: Tree-shaped cereal treat dipped in green-colored white chocolate and decorated with white chocolate, white sanding sugar, and a yellow, chocolate Mickey star (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Santa Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears and dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, white M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a white chocolate Santa hat with a bow (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Santa Hat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with red sanding sugar, green M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a Santa hat (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Peppermint Mickey Mallow: Mickey-shaped marshmallow dipped in dark chocolate covered in crushed peppermint (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Peppermint Patties: Mixture of fondant sugar, powder sugar, and peppermint flavoring dipped in dark chocolate (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1) (Only available at Trolley Treats)

(Only available at Trolley Treats) Snowman Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate face, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, a sour belt, and orange jelly bean (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1)

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays (Available Nov. 19 through Jan. 2; reservations highly recommended)

Broken Spell Lounge

Prime Beef French Dip: Prime sirloin, Havarti cheese, caramelized onions, and au jus served with choice of fries, fruit, or chips (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Shrimp and Grits (Available Nov. 15 through Feb. 28)

Cheesecake with Bourbon Salted Caramel Sauce (New) (Available starting Nov. 15)

Chocolate Marshmallow Old Fashioned: Graham Cracker and Chocolate-infused Woodford Bourbon, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, brown sugar molasses syrup, chocolate bitters, wood smoke, and mini marshmallows (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Coal Manhattan: Whistle Pig Piggyback 6Yr Rye, Amaro Averna, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, and bitters (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Adult Eggnog: House-made eggnog with Pierre Ferrand Cognac and Smith & Cross Jamaican Pot Still Rum (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Five Golden Rings: Golden Eagle Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, ginger, rosemary, and cranberry flavors with edible shimmer glitter (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Mulled Wine: The Fableist 774 The Silkworm and the Spider Santa Barbara Pinot Noir with mulled spices served over ice (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Peppermint Kiss: Peppermint-Infused Golden Eagle Vodka, Crème de Cacao, Crème de Menthe, Coco Lopez Coconut Crème, and house made Frangelico Liqueur whipped cream (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Prickly Pear French 75: Condesa Prickly Pear Gin, Piper Sonoma Brut, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, honey, and lemon juice (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Thanksgiving Mule: Tequila, Liquid Alchemist Ginger Syrup, cranberry sauce, celery salt, lime juice, and sage leaves (New) (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

The Coffee House (Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Holiday Macarons (New)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie: Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie with sprinkles (New)

Mickey-shaped Holiday Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in white chocolate with holiday sprinkles, and chocolate Mickey decoration (New)

Peppermint Crisped Rice Treat (New)

Eggnog Latte (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Iced Eggnog Latte (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Iced Peppermint Mocha (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Spiced Cranberry Refresher: Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea, cranberry syrup, and spiced brown sugar syrup (Non-alcoholic) (New)

S’mores Hot Chocolate (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Toasted Marshmallow Cold Foam (New)

Tiramisu Cold Foam (New)

Hot Peppermint Mocha (Non-alcoholic)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Non-alcoholic)

Chai Ginger Latte (Non-alcoholic)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7; reservations recommended)

Ponche: Tequila Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, guava, lime, and falernum syrup (New)

Spiced Bourbon Sour: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, falernum syrup, and lemon juice (New)

Sweater Weather: El Dorado Rum, Frangelico Liqueur, coffee, and vanilla syrup (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 5)

Christmas Cookie

Cookie Box

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

Holiday Cinnamon Bun

Holiday Crisped Rice Treat

Macaron Box

Mickey-shaped Poinsettia Cookie

Sweet Potato Loaf Treat

Eggnog (Also available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)

Storytellers Cafe Dinner Buffet (Available Nov. 19 through Jan. 1; reservations highly recommended)

Enjoy a dinner buffet with themed décor and some favorite holiday dishes!

Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party at Storytellers Cafe Breakfast and Brunch (Available Nov. 19 through Jan. 1; reservations highly recommended)

Enjoy a breakfast and brunch buffet with Mickey Mouse and his friends in their favorite Holiday pajamas! On December 24th and 25th, you can enjoy Mickey’s Christmas Pajama Party Brunch and the Storytellers Cafe Christmas Character Dinner. (New)

Great Maple (Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)

Pomegranate Glaze Doughnuts

Enjoy special Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) dinner services with festive menu offerings

The Sketch Pad Café (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Overnight Oats: Overnight oats with dark chocolate pieces, and cranberry chutney topped with crispy oats

Gingerbread Whoopie Pie: Gingerbread whoopie pie with a vanilla buttercream filling wrapped with holiday sprinkles

Holiday Cookie: Vanilla shortbread cookies with holiday icing

Holiday Brownie: Brownie with holiday icing and crushed peppermint

Caramel Apple Cider: Hot apple cider with mulling spices and caramel sauce

Cookie Butter Oat Milk Latte: Cold brew coffee with cookie butter flavoring topped with whipped cream and sugar cookie sprinkles (Non-alcoholic beverage)

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha: Cold Brew Coffee with peppermint flavoring topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday Salmon: Skin on pan roasted salmon with butternut squash purée, sautéed quinoa, pomegranate sherry reduction, and baby spinach salad garnish

Beignets Expressed (Available Dec. 2 through Jan. 5)

Peppermint Twist Beignet: Red and white candy cane icing topped with holiday green sprinkles

California Churro (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Eggnog Churro: A churro rolled in an eggnog sugar mix, drizzled with a house made eggnog buttercream frosting, and topped with mazapán candy pieces

Céntrico (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Chicken Mole Tamales

Cancun Vacación: Tequila blanco, campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, orgeat, and passion fruit

Chili Chada: Horchata, spiced rum, and cinnamon whiskey

Kayla’s Cake (Available Nov. 15 through Dec. 31)

Santa’s Magical Macarons: A three pack of holiday macarons that includes individual flavors of Mexican hot chocolate, double vanilla, and gingerbread

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 5)

The Mistletoe: Strawberry and cream liqueur with cake flavored vodka

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 5)

Gingerbread Cannoli

Sparkling Apple Cider Mocktail: Apple cider, pomegranate juice, lemon juice and garnish lemon twist (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Christmas Colada: Coconut rum, simple syrup, mint, lime juice, pina colada mix, garnished with cranberry, and a candy cane rim

Santa Margarita Cocktail: Tequila, peach schnapps, margarita mix, cranberry juice, raspberry liqueur, garnished with cranberries and rosemary

Marceline’s Confectionery Cart (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Yule Log Minnie Apple: Green apple dipped in caramel with two marshmallow ears, enrobed in milk chocolate and decorated with white chocolate swirls and drizzle, white sanding sugar, and a white chocolate Holly bow (New)

Gingerbread Mickey Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in white and milk chocolate and decorated with red and green colored-chocolate, and a dark chocolate Mickey face

Holiday Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows dipped in caramel and milk chocolate drizzled with green and red chocolate

Holiday Minnie Cake Pop: Peppermint-flavored Vanilla cake pop with two marshmallow ears dipped in red-colored white chocolate, drizzled with green-colored white chocolate, and embellished with a red, polka dot Minnie bow

Paseo (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Ponche Navideño: Traditional Christmas punch (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Café Invierno: Tequila blanco, dark espresso liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, and coffee

Nieve Margarita: Tequila reposado, orange liqueur, white cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup

Salt & Straw (Available Nov. 29 through Jan. 6)

Enjoy various limited-time holiday flavors!

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday in Parade: Creamy coconut, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, and rum

Peppermint Chocolate Cheesecake: Rich chocolate cheesecake infused with peppermint, layered in an Oreo crust, topped with chocolate drizzle, and candy cane pieces

Tiendita (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6)

Holiday Buñuelo: Traditional buñuelo with holiday treat decorations

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 7)

Frozen Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate: Hot cocoa granita topped with a creamy layer of soft whip. Add peppermint for a more festive treat.

Novelties Available Throughout the Resort

