Foodie Guide to the Holidays at Walt Disney World 2024

Find out what delicious, festive treats are coming to Disney Springs, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and WDW Hotels.

With Halloween now behind us, Walt Disney World is full speed ahead in looking towards the holiday season, and they’ve just shared the Foodie Guide to all of the festive treats coming to the resort. While there are plenty of treats exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights, everything here is available to all guests. Let’s dive in and unwrap all of this year’s festive goodies!

Amorette’s Patisserie (Mobile order available)

Christmas Present Petit Cake: Chocolate chiffon, milk chocolate mousse, and coconut-pecan filling (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 28)

Christmas Snickerdoodle Cookie Croissant: Croissant dough, snickerdoodle cookie, and holiday sprinkle plaque (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

Peppermint Swirl Cheesecake: Peppermint cheesecake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, and white chocolate-peppermint coating with crushed peppermint pieces (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4)

Mini Christmas Croquembouche: Chocolate Pâte à Choux, chocolate-hazelnut custard, and chocolate ganache (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

​​

Yule Log: Caramel-milk chocolate mousse, spiced orange gelee, chocolate chiffon, and a chocolate décor (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4)

Mickey Gingerbread Cookie: Gingerbread cookie dipped in milk chocolate and garnished with sugar Christmas lights (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

White Mocha Crème Brûlée: White chocolate crème brûlée with espresso, white chocolate crispy pearls, and chocolate espresso beans (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4)

Winter Macaron Sandwich: Macaron, almond cheesecake, and cranberry-cherry jam (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4)

Toy Solider Mickey Dome Cake: Chocolate chiffon, milk chocolate mousse, and coconut-pecan filling (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

Enzo’s Hideaway (Available Nov. 1 through Dec. 31)

Apple Dram: Buffalo Trace, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, Monin Caramel Apple Butter Syrup, Enzo’s bitters, and dehydrated apple chip.

Apple Spritz: Mionetto Prosecco, Angry Orchard, and Monin Caramel Apple Butter Syrup

Holiday Haze: Absolut Vanilla, Frangelico, crème de cacao, coconut milk, and cinnamon

Cocoa Blush: Skrewball, crème de cacao, Faretti Biscotti liqueur, and cherry juice

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC (Available Dec. 2 through Dec. 31)

Christmas Waffle: Vanilla cake bar half dipped in chocolate with a scoop of vanilla buttercream drizzled in chocolate with red and green sprinkles (Plant-based)

Gingerbread Cupcake with vanilla buttercream, sprinkled cinnamon, and an edible gingerbread man topper (Plant-based)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 5)

Holiday Donuts: Six pack of Christmas donuts celebrating the season with a snowman, palm tree adorned in lights, poinsettias, colorful sprinkles, and peppermint décor

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available Nov. 7 through Dec. 30)

Air Tours Bacon and Waffles with breakfast sausage waffle, mini quiche, and candied bacon with bourbon-maple syrup (New)

Holiday Mine Car Meatballs: Maple-Bourbon Meatballs, Granny Smith Apple and cranberry chutney, sweet potato hay and thyme (New)

O’ Ham ‘n’ Cheese Trees: Baked puff pastry, cheddar, smoked ham, herb pesto, Monterey Jack star, and infused honey

Here We Come a-Croquetting: Turkey croquettes, cranberry jam, turkey gravy, sweet potato puree, and herb gremolata

Naughty or Nice Deviled Eggs: Crispy ham, sweet honey-glazed (Nice) or spicy honey-glazed (Naughty)

Jock’s Famous Pigs in the Blanket: Debreziner Sausage, puff pastry, and cranberry mustard

Coquito with Cookies: Santa cutout sugar cookie, hot cocoa cookie, pistachio wreath cookie, and Coquito with Bacardí Rum

Jock’s Fruitcake: Heering Cherry Liqueur, Cointreau Liqueur, white cranberry juice, and cupcake-flavored syrup topped with whipped cream and a holiday treat

Lump of Coal: Absolut Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, Bols Blue Curaçao Liqueur, hibiscus syrup, and lime juice with glitter and a black sugar rim (New)

Tannenbaum: Malibu Coconut Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cream of coconut garnished with a red sugared rim, whipped cream, and holiday sugar piece (New)

Hot Chocolate Flight

Spiced Caramel: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

Peanut Butter: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Peppermint-White Chocolate: Bols Crème de Menthe White Liqueur

Marketplace Snacks (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

Sven Reindeer Food Waffle Sundae: Vanilla and chocolate soft-serve swirl, white and dark chocolate-coated pretzels, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis, cinnamon cereal, marshmallow sauce, and a white chocolate coin (New)

Morimoto Asia (Available Nov. 1 through Dec. 31)

Pearadise Tea: Monin Pear Syrup, Monin Desert Pear Syrup, green tea, lime juice, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Bloom & Fall: Woodford Reserve Rye Whiskey, banana oleo saccharum, parsley syrup, Bittermens Scarborough bitters, and lactic acid

Midnight Ube Spritzer: Captain Morgan, Monin Ube Syrup, Dolin Génépy le Chamois Liqueur, shiso essence, yuzu, and Highball Hard Seltzer

Tarutomēpuru “Tart Maple”: Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon, cinnamon syrup, Fee Cherry Bitters, Fee Black Walnut Bitters, and lemon juice

Aki “Autumn Bliss”: Copper & Kings Apple Brandy, red wine, Lazzaroni Amaretto, pineapple juice, yuzu, filthy cherry syrup, and Bittermens Ginger Bitters

Pizza Ponte (Available Nov. 1 through Dec. 31)

Orchard Chill: Absolut Vanilla, Pinnacle Salted Caramel Vodka, apple cider, and allspice dram

Paddlefish (Available Dec. 25 only)

Santa’s “Good List” Boil: Key West Pink Shrimp, Cedar Key Little Necks, PEI Mussels, cornbread, red potatoes, and sweet corn

Swirls on the Water (Available Nov. 7 through Jan. 7)

Peppermint-Chocolate Swirl Cone: Peppermint and chocolate soft-serve swirl inside a red velvet cone garnished with peppermint bark and holiday sprinkles (New)

Christmas Tree Sundae: Pistachio soft-serve in a waffle cone bowl with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate fudge, and candy Christmas lights

Terralina Crafted Italian (Available Dec. 25 only)

Porcini Prime Rib: Porcini and herb rub, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, crispy Brussel sprouts, and pancetta

Christmas Punch: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, DeKuyper Amaretto, cranberry juice, and apple juice topped with ginger ale and garnished with a lime and a cherry

The Edison (Available Nov. 1 through Dec. 31)

Cup o’ Cheer: Apple cider, cinnamon syrup, cranberry juice, and lemon juice (Non-alcoholic)

Fall for You: Angel’s Envy, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, spiced apple tincture, Fee Brothers Fee Foam, lemon juice, and a ghost leaf

Peppermint Patty: Peppermint-infused vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Tempus Crème de Cacao, and a half-crushed peppermint rim

Cosmic Poinsettia: Infused Stoli Elit, Belle de Brillet Pear Brandy, St. George Spiced Pear, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice

The Ganachery (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31)

Eggnog Ganache Square: Eggnog ganache covered in dark chocolate (New)

Mickey Ornament Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with dark chocolate-covered peppermint marshmallows (New)

Hot Sipping Ganache Kit: Hot ganache chocolate blend (New)

Gingerbread Ganache Square: Gingerbread spices and honey ganache covered in milk chocolate

Gingerbread-Pecan Toffee: Spiced toffee enrobed with milk chocolate and encrusted with toasted pecans and gingerbread crumbs

Disney Holiday Ganache Box: Assorted ganache squares in holiday flavors

Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies: Spiced gingerbread cookies enrobed in milk chocolate and dark 65% chocolate

Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise: Milk chocolate shell filled with The Ganachery Hot Cocoa Mix and house-made marshmallows

Vivoli il Gelato

Gingerbread Tiramisu: Tiramisu cream with layers of gingerbread cake soaked in three different milks (Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 4)

Reindeer Shake: Chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles (Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 6)

Elf Shake: Mint chocolate chip, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles (Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 5)

Pomegranate Mimosa: Pomegranate sorbetto, prosecco, and orange juice (Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 4)

Pomegranate Spritz: Pomegranate sorbetto, prosecco, and Sprite (Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 4)

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

End Zone Food Court, Intermission Food Court, and World Premiere Food Court (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Gingerbread Bundt Cake: Gingerbread bundt cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Festive Tart: Vanilla tart shell with banana cake, caramel sauce, matcha crunch, chai mousse, and green magic shell topped with holiday lights and animal print Mickey (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Landscape of Flavors (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Deer Holly Day Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with a peanut butter-cream cheese buttercream

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Holiday Mickey Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake, white chocolate mousse, colored buttercream, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolate candy cane (New)

Beaches and Cream Soda Shop (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Festive Shake: Cookie butter milkshake with caramel drizzle and holiday sprinkles topped with a Christmas tree cupcake

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Candy Cane Cheesecake Brownie: Peppermint cheesecake, decadent brownie, and dark chocolate ‘sleigh bell’ truffle (New)

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake decór (New)

Carousel Coffee (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake decór (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Let It Snow Cube: Almond-Praline mousse, Confit Apricot, and Orange Chiffon (New)

Present Peppermint Brownie Pop: Brownie filled with House-made Peppermint Patty enrobed in White Chocolate

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette)

Ornament Cupcake: Christmas confetti cupcake, cream cheese mousse, and buttercream

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island

Festive Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, peppermint mousse, streusel, and chocolate décor

Pineapple Lanai

Olu Mel Holiday Float: DOLE Whip Lime with pineapple juice, white chocolate piece, and strawberry popping candy

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Deer Holly Day Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with a peanut butter-cream cheese buttercream

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Cafe (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Gingerbread Eggnog Entremet: Gingerbread financier, eggnog panna cotta, and raspberry gel (New)

Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze

Primo Piatto (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Peppermint Igloo: White chocolate igloo filled with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and dark chocolate cake

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Market at Ale & Compass (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1; mobile order available)

Holiday Mickey Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake, white chocolate mousse, colored buttercream, holiday sprinkles, and white chocolate candy cane (New)

Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants…

including Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Kona Island at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Candy Cane Latte: Joffrey’s Coffee with peppermint and milk

Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants…

including World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, and Centertown Market at Disney Caribbean Beach Resort (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Minnie Holiday Sundae: Choice of Ice Cream (at Riverside Mill Food Court and Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory) or soft-serve (at Intermission Food Court, End Zone Food Court, World Premiere, and Centertown Market) with red velvet cone, whipped cream, chocolate garnish, and sprinkles

Available at Various Quick Service Restaurants…

including World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports, Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Centertown Market at Disney Caribbean Beach Resort, Spyglass Grill at Disney Caribbean Beach Resort, Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside,

Snowflake Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream and a flurry of snowflake sprinkles (Plant-based)

Available at Various Table-Service Restaurants and Lounges…

including Steakhouse 71 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Martha’s Vineyard at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and Turf Club Lounge at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Gingerbread Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, RumChata Liqueur, and gingerbread spice featuring a rim of gingerbread

Available at Various Lounges and Table-Service Restaurants…

including Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Wind and Waves at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, and Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Fruitcake Old Fashioned: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. Apple Blossom Bitters, cranberry, lemon, and rosemary

Available at Various Pool Bars…

including Bar Riva at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Mardi Grogs at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and Grandstand at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

Holiday Fruitcake Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. Apple Blossom Bitters, cranberry juice, and rosemary topped with ginger beer

ABC Commissary (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4; mobile order available)

Linzer Cookie Mousse Torte: Layers of hazelnut cake, raspberry-blackcurrant mousse, raspberry jam, and sweet snow-dusted Linzer cookie (New)

Backlot Express (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Cheesecake: Gingerbread cheesecake on a vanilla cookie topped with milk chocolate ganache, dulce de leche whipped cream, gingerbread chocolate décor, gold crispy pearls, and holiday sprinkles (New)

Dockside Diner (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4)

Red Velvet Holiday Milk Shake: Red Velvet Milk Shake swirled with Chocolate Sauce topped with Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, and a Holiday Tree Sugar Cookie (New)

Rosie’s All-American Café

Coquito Wreath Cupcake: Coquito custard-filled vanilla cupcake topped with coquito buttercream, chocolate bow, gold crispy pearls, and rainbow sprinkles (New)

The Trolley Car Café

Winter Spice Mini Whoopie Pie: Spice cake filled with orange buttercream and cranberry-raspberry jam topped with a candied orange peel, cranberry, holiday sprinkles, sweet snow, and a plant-based chocolate tree (New) (Plant-based)

Woody’s Lunch Box (Available Nov. 8 through Jan. 4; mobile order available)

Hot Cocoa Lunch Box Tart: Chocolate fudge filling, hot chocolate-marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows

Outdoor Vending Locations

Holiday Mickey Brownie: Chocolate brownie with holiday sprinkles

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Snack for Santa: Chocolate chip cake, edible cookie dough, milk mousse, chocolate chip cookie, buttercream, and Christmas sprinkles (New)