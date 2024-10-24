Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2024 at Magic Kingdom

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be here before you know it, taking place on select nights from November 8 to December 20, 2024. Disney Parks Blog has shared the foodie guide with what’s available at this separate ticketed event in Magic Kingdom. Note that some of the options listed are exclusive to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, while others can be purchased during regular park hours.

What's Available:

Stay tuned until the end for our picks!

Main Street Bakery

Letter To Santa: Flourless chocolate cake, hot cocoa mousse, and marshmallow topped with chocolate pieces (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with holiday-themed icing (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Hosted by Edy's

Gingerbread Milk Shake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread syrup, and ginger snap crumbles topped with whipped cream and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Peppermint Brownie Sundae: House-baked brownie topped with peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and chocolate granola with candy cane pieces (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Peppermint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Peppermint ice cream sandwiched between two oatmeal-peppermint chip cookies and rolled in candy cane pieces (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

The Plaza Restaurant

Gingerbread Milk Shake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread syrup, and ginger snap crumbles topped with whipped cream and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

S’mores Cake: Chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow mousse, and sugar snowflakes (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Casey's Corner Hosted by Coca-Cola

Holiday Dinner Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog with turkey and gravy, fried onions, and cranberry sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only; foot-long version also available)

Holiday Dinner Loaded French Fries: French fries with turkey and gravy, fried onions, and cranberry sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Candy Cane Tart: Chocolate tart filled with peppermint ganache topped with festive meringue (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Black Currant and Mint Lemonade (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Main Street Snacks

Festive Pretzel: Jumbo pretzel with chocolate-hazelnut drizzle, caramel sauce, TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces, and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Hot Cocoa Churro: Churro rolled in Hot Cocoa Powder by Joffrey’s Coffee and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Red Velvet Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut topped with buttercream and holiday sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Gingerbread Cola: Coca-Cola served with gingerbread syrup (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Popcorn Cart Near Cinderella Castle

Hot Cocoa Churro: Churro rolled in Hot Cocoa Powder by Joffrey’s Coffee and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Red Velvet Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut topped with buttercream and holiday sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Gingerbread Cola: Coca-Cola served with gingerbread syrup (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Aloha Isle Refreshments Hosted by DOLE Packaged Foods

Holiday Pineapple-Orange-Guava Juice Float: Pineapple-orange-guava juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple tree pop (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Cranberry Citrus Float: Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and fruity boba pearls topped with DOLE Whip (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Golden Oak Outpost

Holiday Chicken Nugget Platter: Crispy chicken nuggets with sage butter and cranberry barbecue glaze served with mashed potatoes and corn (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Festive Beignets: Light and fluffy beignets dusted with blue sugar cookie dust and served with cookie butter icing (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Fried Ice Cream Christmas Tree: Peppermint ice cream rolled in cereal topped with green cookie butter whipped cream and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Carne Asada Loaded Fries: Seasoned french fries with carne asada, chipotle queso, caramelized onion, avocado salsa verde, and queso fresco (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Cheese and Chile Tamale: Served ‘Christmas-style’ with mild red chile and green chile-pumpkin seed sauces, citrus-chipotle chicken, cilantro rice, pinto beans, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Chocolate Eggnog Tart: Chocolate tart topped with eggnog mousse and chocolate antlers (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Salted Caramel Horchata (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 11 p.m.)

Sleepy Hollow

Orange Chicken Tenders: Fried chicken tenders with orange-soy glaze, glass noodles, green onions, and crispy garlic (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Szechuan Cauliflower: Spicy breaded cauliflower tossed in szechuan-soy glaze (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Brownie Peppermint Bark with peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party starting at 8:30 p.m.)

Holiday Red Velvet Waffle Sundae: Mickey-shaped red velvet waffle topped with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, peppermint ice cream, and hot fudge (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Milk and Cookies Mousse: Brown sugar cookie cake topped with chocolate chip cookie dough mousse, milk mousse, and chocolate chip cookies (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Liberty Square Market

Brownie Peppermint Bark with peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during regular park hours only until 8:30 p.m.)

Columbia Harbour House

Gingerbread Cake: Gingerbread chiffon cake with cream cheese frosting, dulce ganache, and a chocolate piece (New) (Available during regular park hours only until 5 p.m.)

Pinocchio Village Haus

Baked Brie Flatbread: Brie-cheese spread, mango chutney, green apples, arugula, almonds, and a honey drizzle (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 9:30 p.m.)

Lasagna Flatbread: Italian sausage, meatballs, five cheese mix, ricotta cheese, and pesto (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 9:30 p.m.)

Black Forest Parfait: Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and cherry chantilly topped with brandy-cherry compote and chocolate popping candies (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only until 9:30 p.m.)

The Friar’s Nook

Holiday Pot Roast Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with braised pot roast, Swiss fondue, horseradish mustard, and crispy onions (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Italian Beef Tots: Tots topped with braised beef, cheese curds, zesty giardiniera, and red wine gravy (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sugar Cookie Hand Pie: Sugar cookie dough wrapped in a flaky crust with icing and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Toasted Marshmallow-Panna Cotta Tart with graham cracker ganache macaron (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Eggnog Shake: Eggnog soft-serve with ginger snap crumbles topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Storybook Treats

Sugar Plum-Vanilla Soft-serve Sundae: Sugar plum-vanilla soft-serve swirl dipped in celebration cake cone dip topped with marshmallows and almonds (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Pretzel Cart in Storybook Circus

Festive Pretzel: Jumbo pretzel with chocolate-hazelnut drizzle, caramel sauce, TWIX Cookie Bar Pieces, and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Hot Cocoa Churro: Churro rolled in Hot Cocoa Powder by Joffrey’s Coffee and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Santa Belt Buckle: Pistachio mousse with a dark chocolate truffle center and a chocolate buckle (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cheshire Cafe Hosted by Minute Maid

Whoopie Pie: Chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow mint buttercream (New) (Plant-based) (Available during regular park hours until 6 p.m.)

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and chocolate curls (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours until 6 p.m.)

Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola

Holiday Pot Roast Melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar, provolone, and beef gravy (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Holiday Turkey Burger: Turkey burger topped with traditional stuffing, provolone, and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Christmas Cookie Cake Roll: Christmas cookie roll with buttercream topped with festive holiday sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Peppermint Éclair: Éclair with white chocolate peppermint mousse and chocolate pieces (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Christmas Punch: Cranberry and citrus punch with amaretto syrup and Seagram’s Ginger Ale (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies

Lump of Coal In Your Stocking: Cookies and cream shake topped with whipped cream, cookies and cream crumbles, and a chocolate doughnut hole (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Smoky Chocolate Brownie Sundae: House-baked brownie topped with smoky chocolate soft-serve covered in chocolate cone dip topped with marshmallows and festive sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Whoopie Pie: Chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow mint buttercream (New) (Plant-based) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and chocolate curls (New) (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

We Recommend:

New this year is the Gingerbread Milk Shake . You can't go wrong with a holiday inspired milkshake with cookies, chocolate, and whipped cream.

. You can't go wrong with a holiday inspired milkshake with cookies, chocolate, and whipped cream. A classic snack at Disney is the churro, so a holiday churro makes it even better. The Hot Cocoa Churro with Hot Cocoa Powder by Joffrey’s Coffee and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces is the perfect holiday snack.

and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces is the perfect holiday snack. Mickey waffles are another must-have while at the parks, so get into the holiday spirit with this Holiday Red Velvet Waffle Sundae . A Mickey red velvet waffle topped with M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies, peppermint ice cream, and hot fudge sounds too sweet to pass up

. A Mickey red velvet waffle topped with M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies, peppermint ice cream, and hot fudge sounds too sweet to pass up If you're looking for a plant-based option, the Whoopie Pie: Chocolate Cake is perfect for you. It’s sandwiched with marshmallow mint buttercream.

is perfect for you. It’s sandwiched with marshmallow mint buttercream. And whether you're on Santa’s naughty or nice list, this Lump of Coal In Your Stocking is a treat everyone will want. It contains a cookie and cream shake topped with whipped cream, cookies and cream crumbles, and a chocolate doughnut hole.

More on Walt Disney World: