Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney World Surprise Orlando Teacher With a Dream Vacation

Disney Parks Blog shared a touching story of an Orlando teacher who was surprised with the vacation of a lifetime.
- This is a beautiful story of an Orlando teacher celebrated for her impactful contributions to education, as she and her family received an extraordinary surprise from Disney Cruise Line.
- Jackie Russell, a dedicated wife, mother, and sixth-grade math teacher, is being honored as a nominee for the 2024 Orange County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in Orlando.
- Jackie was nominated for a special trip to Walt Disney World in acknowledgment of her commitment to her students and the community.
- Over her 17 years in education, she has motivated numerous students with her creative and inclusive teaching strategies, contributing to one of the highest proficiency rates at her school.
- Jackie established a mentoring program aimed at supporting students in their academic and personal development, and she also launched a YouTube channel to offer math tutorials for students throughout the pandemic.
- Adventurer Minnie Mouse, Adventurer Mickey Mouse, and Skipper Morgan surprised the Russell Family with exciting news following their Jungle Cruise experience together. They will be embarking on a voyage with Disney Cruise Line aboard the Disney Treasure.
- Jackie and her family are set to embark on the Disney Treasure during its first season.
