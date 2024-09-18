Disney Treasure Leaves Shipyard to Complete Sea Trials

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Disney Treasure cruise ship has left the shipyard as it makes its way to complete sea trials.

What's Happening:

Today the Disney Treasure has left the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, and will make the 20-mile journey on the Ems River toward the North Sea to complete sea trials.

Hamburg Port Live shared on their YouTube page a live stream, which is still up and can be seen below.

The ship will first proceed to Eemshaven, Netherlands, prior to embarking on sea trials in the North Sea.

The shipyard has lots of practice in navigating vessels up the river, maintaining a speed of only 3-5 mph over the course of several hours.

The Disney Treasure, the largest vessel in Disney's fleet alongside Wish to date, is not the largest ship ever transported from Meyer Werft.

The vessel has a gross tonnage of 144,000 and features 1,246 staterooms, compared to 130,000 gross tons for the Disney Dream and Fantasy, as well as the 84,000 gross tons of the original Disney Magic and Wonder ships.

The shipyard is set to build four more ships in a new class for Disney, with the first ship expected in 2027.

Disney Cruise Line

More on the Disney Treasure:

The Treasure will feature a new Moana-inspired stage production already underway

Two of the most anticipated features of the ship are the Haunted Mansion Parlor and the Periscope Pub. Recently, Disney shared a look at the cast costumes for both locations

