Rehearsals Begin on “The Tale of Moana” Show Coming to the Disney Treasure

Rehearsals have begun on “The Tale of Moana,” the spectacular show coming to the new Disney Treasure cruise ship.

What’s Happening:

“The Tale of Moana” is set to debut in the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure this December.

Rehearsals on this new, innovative production have begun, according to a post shared by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, on the Disney Parks Blog

D’Amaro was able to watch teams in rehearsal in Toronto, Canada and shared a photo with the cast.

He mentioned that he is “proud of the attention that we’re putting on the story – as well as on the culture of the Pacific Islands.”

More from D’Amaro’s visit can be seen in the Instagram video below.

Puppets, the likes of which have never been utilized on Disney Cruise Line

A new song entitled “Warrior Face” will be performed as a duet between Maui and Moana.

The spirit of Gramma Tala will narrate the show, with Tuvaluan, Tokelauan, and Samoan languages intertwined through the song and dance of the production.

Full Message from Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences:

“After an amazing experience at D23 a few weeks ago, where we announced the addition of four new ships to our Disney Cruise Line fleet, I had the opportunity to travel to Toronto, Canada and visit the Disney Cruise Line and Disney Live Entertainment teams in rehearsal for the newest stage show, ‘Disney The Tale of Moana.’

This is the first theatrical adaptation of Moana, and I’m proud of the attention that we’re putting on the story – as well as on the culture of the Pacific Islands. This is a brand-new show that will debut on board the Disney Treasure, setting sail for the first time later this year.

This rehearsal facility is impressive. With 52,000 square feet of space, including 19 studios, this facility has been the home to more than 150 casts prior to shows and other entertainment debuting on board our ships.

Despite not having costumes, sets, makeup, props or lighting in the rehearsals yet, it’s easy to see that this new show is going to be incredible, and I can’t wait for you to see it.”