D23’s Newly Revealed Art Showcases Promised Puppets In “Moana” Production Aboard Disney Treasure

As we get closer to the maiden voyage of the Disney Treasure later this year, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event proved there is still a bit more to surprise everyone with, showcasing new art from the new Moana-based stage show for the ship.

Disney Cruise Line Horizons presentation last night during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Along with a major new announcement for the Disney Treasure, the presentation also showcased new art from "Disney The Tale of Moana."

During the presentation, art was showcased that shows off a giant puppet on stage, a prop promised when the show was announced for the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet back in January.

At that time, it was revealed that incredible puppetry will bring some of the characters to life on stage. Disney Live Entertainment creative director of puppetry and articulation, Jeff Conover, teamed up with master puppet designer Michael Curry, whose creations are featured in Disney’s Tony Award-winning musical The Lion King on Broadway.

The massive, fiery Te Kā will be a puppet of a scale Disney Cruise Line has never before produced.

“Te Kā will appear onstage as a 15-foot-tall puppet – the largest we’ve ever produced for a Disney Cruise Line show,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro told the crowd at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, “I’ve had a chance to see this in person, and it is stunning.”

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will debut exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure in December 2024. With set design and music bursting with elements of Pacific Islands culture which inspires the classic coming-of-age tale, this innovative production will immerse audiences in a transformational adventure across land and sea in the first stage adaptation inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Moana and Maui will perform the song “Warrior Face” for the first time in the stage show when the demigod teaches Moana how to face her fears before entering the Realm of the Monsters to face Tamatoa. “Warrior Face” will join classic favorites from the Grammy-Award winning soundtrack in the stage show, including “You’re Welcome,” “We Know The Way” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will begin in modern day on the fictional island of Motunui, in a set design filled with hints of brilliant cultures of the Pacific Islands that will appear throughout the show. The spirit of Gramma Tala, our narrator, will introduce her granddaughter, while through vibrant dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan, we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

The Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship will transform from the island of Motunui into the open ocean as Moana’s journey moves from her home to the great voyage that she’s longed for her entire life. Twinkling stars will swirl overhead and a giant, glowing manta ray will emerge and soar above the audience as a newfound sense of courage fills Moana. The manta ray is the spirit of Gramma Tala, illuminating the way for Moana on her journey to save her people.

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will join a dazzling lineup of fan-favorite shows like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure” in the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure.