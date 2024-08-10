Disney Cruise Line Announces Four More Ships, Bringing Fleet to 13

Disney’s roll out of new cruise ships is not set to stop any time soon as four more ships were just announced to be joining the fleet.
What’s Happening:
- During the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Josh D’Amaro announced that four new Disney Cruise Line ships were in the works.
- These new ships are set for delivery between 2027 and 2031.
- They also follow the upcoming launches of the Disney Treasure, Disney Adventure, Disney Destiny, and the unnamed ship debuting in partnership with Oriental Land Company.
- With five ships already sailing and four more on the way, these additional four ships will bring the total fleet count to a lucky 13.
- As you’d expect, ship names, designs, itineraries, and more for these upcoming vessels are still in development.
