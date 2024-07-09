Oriental Land Company to Launch Disney Cruises in Japan with New Ship

Disney cruises are coming to Japan under a partnership with Oriental Land Company.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney announced

This venture will include a new Disney cruise ship constructed at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.

The latest ship (which follows the upcoming Treasure Adventure Destiny

While it will feature guest-favorite venues and experiences, it will also make modifications as it will be designed with Japanese guests in mind.

The ship will be registered and based in Japan year-round and, according to OLC, will mostly travel short distances, departing from and arriving at ports around the Tokyo metropolitan area.

In total, the ship is expected to be approximately 140,000 gross tons, house around 1,250 state rooms, and will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

OLC reports an investment total of 330 billion yen for the project (currently about $2.05 billion USD).

The new OLC cruises are expected to begin in OLC fiscal year 2028 — which is early 2029 on the calendar.

What they’re saying:

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences: “Disney Cruise Line has ambitious plans to bring family vacations and Disney storytelling to more guests around the world than ever before. We are thrilled to continue the success of this expansion as we collaborate with Oriental Land Co. to introduce another distinctly Disney vacation experience to families and fans in Japan.”

Yumiko Takano, representative director, chairperson and CEO, Oriental Land: "I am sincerely proud that Disney and Oriental Land will be able to work together to create a world-class cruise business in Japan. Oriental Land will use their knowhow from the theme park business to continue pushing boundaries and provide family entertainment cruise experiences filled with inspiration and surprise."

