Cast Member Costumes Revealed for Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor and Periscope Pub

The new cruise ship began construction in January of 2023 and is preparing for its maiden voyage this December. In anticipation, Disney Parks Blog has shared new info on the two exclusive restaurants.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog Haunted Mansion

The two new dining locations will be located on the Disney Treasure Cruise Ship.

The two costumes, which were revealed today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, were designed by Josh Wincheter.

The Senior Costume Designer with Disney Live Entertainment has previously designed crew uniforms for the Disney Wish.

Winchester designed the costumes to honor the original park attractions that inspired the new dining locations while making them distinctly Disney Cruise Line

“In my role, I have the opportunity to shape how our crew members will fold into the story and energize the worlds Imagineers have built,” he shared.

The Haunted Mansion-themed Haunted Mansion Parlor’s costumes feature a green pincord vest layered over a striped purple shirt reminiscent of the wallpaper from the attraction’s iconic stretching room. The costumes will also feature a moody color scheme and accessories referencing the attraction, including a set of mysterious keys.

Periscope Pub will elevate the crew uniforms from the 1954 Walt Disney film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Featuring a nautical navy vest with faux leather accents, the costume will also boast a custom pin inspired by the cast member costumes of Magic Kingdom

Featuring a nautical navy vest with faux leather accents, the costume will also boast a custom pin inspired by the cast member costumes of Disney Treasure will sail 7-night cruises through the western Caribbean beginning December 21st, 2024. You can find booking information here

Read More: