Take A Look At Some Menu Items Coming To The Restaurants and Lounges of The New Disney Treasure

As we get closer to the maiden voyage of the Disney Treasure later this year, we’re starting to learn about many of the delicious new menu items coming to the different dining experiences aboard the ship.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line

Take a look at some of the entrees, snacks, drinks, and treats coming to the new venues aboard the ship.

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage aboard the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

Plaza de Coco

At Plaza de Coco, guests will visit the picturesque town of Santa Cecilia from the Pixar Animation Studios film, “Coco.” During two distinct evenings of theatrical entertainment, everyone in the familia will discover a menu that draws inspiration from Miguel’s colorful world.

Abuelita Elena Shrimp Diabla with chili-chipotle sauce, cilantro, pickled red onion, and toasted birotes

Chorizo Street Croquettes with chili-lime crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Blistered Poblano Pepper stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and green rice

Red Capsicum and Green Parsley Grilled Snapper with fried yucca, refried beans, baby spinach, and pico de gallo

Pan-Seared Adobo Spiced Sea Bass with seared scallops, rainbow carrots, spinach, Romanesco, peas, and chimichurri sauce

Luisa’s Pollo Asado with Michoacán citrus chicken, cilantro rice, and serrano-tomatillo salsa

Enrique’s Port Wine Braised Center Cut Beef Short Rib with cheddar cheese and green onion red mash and long green beans with crisp shallots

Mexican Chocolate Tart with spiced chocolate crème, caramel pecan nuts, and chocolate glaze

Warm Coconut Tres Leches with milk-soaked coconut cake, caramel sauce, and dulce de leche ice cream

Margarita Lime Cheesecake with a sea salt shortbread and raspberry-agave margarita coulis

Scat Cat Lounge

The world’s first The Aristocats-inspired venue will offer an elegant onboard destination to experience swinging live music, decor nods to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and a themed craft cocktail menu.

The Créme de la Créme Martini infused with cognac, chocolate and a nutmeg topping

The Cat Drink with clarified bourbon, amaro, Aperol, and fresh lemon

The Turkish Tea Experience, a tea-based cocktail for two or more guests

Jumbeaux’s Sweets

A mouthwatering display of specialty treats will await future Disney Treasure guests at Jumbeaux’s Sweets. In line with the “Zootopia” theming of the venue, the menu items will be inspired by the beloved characters from the bustling mammal metropolis that Judy Hopps calls home as featured in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Judy Hopps Carrot Cupcake with spiced carrot cake, dollops of lemon frosting, white chocolate crème, and blueberry compote

Nick Wilde Raspberry ‘n Cream Cupcake with red velvet sponge cake, vanilla frosting, white chocolate crème, raspberry compote, and a chocolate décor topping

Paw Shortbread Sandwich with two paw-shaped red velvet shortbread cookies, vanilla frosting, and dulce de leche

Mango Leopard Cakesicle with lemon fudge cake and a mango-chocolate glaze drizzle

Carrot Chocolate-Covered Strawberries with cookie crumble soil and a white chocolate coating

Zootopia Chocolate Bark Post Cards with a distinct character-inspired decoration and flavor combination including an assortment of dry fruits, nuts, and sprinkles