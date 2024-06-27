“The Aristocats” Themed Scat Cat Lounge Coming to the Disney Treasure

Everybody wants to be a cat, and that’s even more true aboard the Disney Treasure! A brand-new lounge themed to the 1970 classic The Aristocats will be among the offerings on the Disney Treasure when it sets sail this December.

What’s Happening:

Named for everyone’s favorite music-loving feline from the film, Scat Cat Lounge will bring the groovy penthouse performance of “Ev’rybody Wants to be a Cat” into the real world for the first time. Plans for the venue combine the elegance of an old-school jazz club with artistic references to The Aristocats .

. The Disney Parks Blog A Familiar Looking Carpet: Fans of The Aristocats may recognize the carpet inside Scat Cat Lounge, inspired by the ornate French style rugs scattered throughout Madame Adelaide Bonfamille’s swanky Parisian home. Caution – Wet Paint: The playful scene from the The Aristocats film when Toulouse mischievously left his paint-covered paw mark on the piano will be represented in Scat Cat Lounge with colorful prints decorating the piano. Inspired by Agrabah: Centrally located off the Grand Hall, Scat Cat Lounge will take design cues from the Grand Hall’s Agrabah-inspired architecture with a complementary color palette and Middle Eastern décor that will blend seamlessly with the storied theming of the venue. Double Delicious Craft Cocktails: Scat Cat Lounge will serve a special menu of cocktails that celebrate The Aristocats , including the Créme de la Créme Martini and The Cat Drink.



More on the Disney Treasure:

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia .

