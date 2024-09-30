First Look at Merchandise Collections for Inaugural Sailings of the Disney Treasure

An all-new Disney Cruise Line ship means an all-new line of merchandise. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the inaugural sailing collections for the upcoming Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

  • Three different merchandise collections have been revealed for the inaugural sailings of the Disney Treasure, which will set sail on its maiden voyage this December.
  • Those collections are the Adventures Ahoy Collection, Disney Treasure Logo Collection and Disney Treasure Inaugural Collection.
  • The Adventures Ahoy Collection includes a range of playful apparel pieces for everyone in the family, themed accessories and homeware items. Captain Mickey and Minnie are both ready for adventure, alongside their pals in new ensembles.

  • The Disney Treasure Logo Collection takes inspiration from the ship’s namesake, featuring gold hues and glitter. This collection will include dazzling new Loungefly accessories with a 3D gemstone print, as well as apparel items with a shimmer effect.

  • Last, but certainly not least, you can commemorate the debut season of the latest ship with the Disney Treasure Inaugural Collection. The items in this line – from apparel to accessories and keepsakes – boast a jewel-toned color scheme, reminiscent of the ship’s Agrabah-inspired Grand Hall and Princess Jasmine’s iconic royal garb.

