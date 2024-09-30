First Look at Merchandise Collections for Inaugural Sailings of the Disney Treasure

An all-new Disney Cruise Line ship means an all-new line of merchandise. The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the inaugural sailing collections for the upcoming Disney Treasure.

What’s Happening:

Three different merchandise collections have been revealed for the inaugural sailings of the Disney Treasure, which will set sail on its maiden voyage this December.

Those collections are the Adventures Ahoy Collection, Disney Treasure Logo Collection and Disney Treasure Inaugural Collection.

The Adventures Ahoy Collection includes a range of playful apparel pieces for everyone in the family, themed accessories and homeware items. Captain Mickey and Minnie are both ready for adventure, alongside their pals in new ensembles.

The Disney Treasure Logo Collection takes inspiration from the ship’s namesake, featuring gold hues and glitter. This collection will include dazzling new Loungefly accessories with a 3D gemstone print, as well as apparel items with a shimmer effect.

Last, but certainly not least, you can commemorate the debut season of the latest ship with the Disney Treasure Inaugural Collection. The items in this line – from apparel to accessories and keepsakes – boast a jewel-toned color scheme, reminiscent of the ship’s Agrabah-inspired Grand Hall and Princess Jasmine’s iconic royal garb.

For more on the Disney Treasure and status on the other new ships coming to Disney’s fleet, be sure to check out our Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker