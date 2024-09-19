Disney Cruise Line Announces New and Exclusive Disney Treasure DisneyBand+

Beginning in December, the new Disney Cruise Line ship will welcome passengers on 7 night eastern and western Caribbean cruises.
Treasures Aboard the Disney Treasure:
- Disney Cruise Line’s official Instagram account shared a new post highlighting a new ship exclusive DisneyBand+ available to guests sailing on the Disney Treasure.
- The new accessory, which is similar to Walt Disney World’s MagicBand+, allows guests to unlock their rooms, disembark and re-embark on the ship, and more.
- Guests with early sailings aboard the Disney Treasure can select the new DisneyBand+ in their reservation details. The limited-edition accessory is an additional charge of $44.99.
- The band, which is rechargeable, contains an NFC chip inside the ship-adorned puck. The band is capable of LED lighting effects and haptic feedback for magical moments and immersion.
- For more information on how to purchase your DisneyBand+, you can visit Disney Cruise Line’s FAQ page here.
- Yesterday, the Disney Treasure left Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany to begin its sea trials.
- In addition to this exclusive DisneyBand+, those preparing for voyages on the Disney Treasure can look forward to new cruise line offerings such as the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a Broadway-style Moana stage show, and the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea-themed Periscope Pub.
- You can learn more about the Disney Treasure, including upcoming itineraries, here.
