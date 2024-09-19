Disney Cruise Line Announces New and Exclusive Disney Treasure DisneyBand+

Beginning in December, the new Disney Cruise Line ship will welcome passengers on 7 night eastern and western Caribbean cruises.

Treasures Aboard the Disney Treasure:

Guests with early sailings aboard the Disney Treasure can select the new DisneyBand+ in their reservation details. The limited-edition accessory is an additional charge of $44.99.

The band, which is rechargeable, contains an NFC chip inside the ship-adorned puck. The band is capable of LED lighting effects and haptic feedback for magical moments and immersion.

For more information on how to purchase your DisneyBand+, you can visit Disney Cruise Line’s FAQ page here

Yesterday, the Disney Treasure left Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany to begin its sea trials.

In addition to this exclusive DisneyBand+, those preparing for voyages on the Disney Treasure can look forward to new cruise line offerings such as the Haunted Mansion Moana stage show, and the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea- themed Periscope Pub.

