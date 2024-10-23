Full List of Restaurants Included for the Candlelight Processional Dining Package 2024

Purchase the dining package and receive guaranteed seating for the Candlelight Processional.

Disney has announced the restaurants and prices for the Candlelight Processional Dining Package.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced information for the Candlelight Processional Dining Package, which will be available during the EPCOT

Each dining package guarantees one reserved seat for each individual at a Candlelight Processional performance on the same day.

What’s Included:

At Spice Road Table, guests will receive two small plates, a shared tagine, a shared dessert platter, and a nonalcoholic beverage (or an alcoholic beverage for those aged 21 and over).

At other participating restaurants, the package includes an entrée and dessert, or a complete buffet (where available), along with a nonalcoholic beverage (or an alcoholic beverage for guests 21 and older).

The following is a list of participating restaurants, with prices excluding tax and gratuity.

Restaurants and Prices:

Biergarten Restaurant (Germany Pavilion)

Adults: $71.00

Children (ages 3 to 9): $38.00

Chefs de France (France Pavilion)

Adults: $66.00

Children: $37.00

Coral Reef Restaurant (The Living Seas)

Adults: $78.00

Children: $32.00

Garden Grill Restaurant (The Land Pavilion)

Breakfast: Adults: $71.00

Adults: $71.00 Children: $43.00

Lunch/Dinner: Adults: $84.00

Adults: $84.00 Children: $52.00

La Crêperie de Paris (France Pavilion)

Adults: $53.00

Children: $27.00

La Hacienda de San Angel (Mexico Pavilion)

Adults: $86.00

Children: $37.00

Le Cellier Steakhouse (Canada Pavilion)

Adults: $104.00

Children: $42.00

Nine Dragons Restaurant (China Pavilion)

Adults: $65.00

Children: $28.00

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (American Adventure Pavilion)

Same-day dining packages only:

Adults: $41.00

Children: $24.00

Rose & Crown Dining Room (United Kingdom Pavilion)

Adults: $66.00

Children: $29.00

Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya (Japan Pavilion)

Adults: $105.00

Children: $60.00

Spice Road Table (Morocco Pavilion)

Adults: $61.00

Children: $24.00

Teppan Edo (Japan Pavilion)

Adults: $105.00

Children: $60.00

Tutto Italia Ristorante (Italy Pavilion)

Adults: $75.00

Children: $28.00

Via Napoli Ristorante (Italy Pavilion)

Adults: $63.00

Children: $27.00

Booking:

Advance bookings for Candlelight Processional Dining Packages will open on October 29, 2024, and it is strongly recommended to secure reservations early, as spots often fill fast.

Guests wanting a last-minute alternative might have the opportunity to get a same-day dining package at Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue; however, these same-day options are contingent on availability and cannot be guaranteed during busy times.

More on Walt Disney World: