Photos and Video: Jungle Cruise Reopens After Fall Refresh

Last week, the iconic Magic Kingdom attraction reopened after a nearly two month refurbishment.

Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World has reopened and is looking nice and fresh. Throughout the attraction, cosmetic touch ups have brought the attraction back into tip top shape. Throughout the attraction, rocks were repainted to give them a more realistic look, continuing to bring the classic attraction up to modern Disney theming standards. Walt Disney Imagineering highlighted one of their color and paint artisans last week to celebrate the reopening of the attraction. Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the reopened Jungle Cruise, and it is wonderful to see how beautiful the attraction looks.

Check out our full POV of the Magic Kingdom’s refreshed Jungle Cruise below:

