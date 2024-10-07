The Create Your Own Headband Experience Arrives at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium

The customizable creations became popular in Hong Kong Disneyland before making their way to the US Disney parks.
The popular merchandise offering has moved into a new location, taking up shop at Magic Kingdom’s largest retail location.

Merchandise Update:

  • The Create Your Own Headband retail experience has arrived at The Emporium on Main Street, USA.
  • The personalized retail experience debuted in April at Disneyland Resort and eventually made its way to Disney Springs’ Disney Ever After in June and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in early September.
  • The customizable creation allows guests to create their own adorable accessory using small plush characters from different Disney and Pixar properties.

  • You can add as many of the characters onto the band as you would like, with each plush retailing for $11.99 in addition to the $9.99 base price for the blank headband.

  • The adorable accessories became popular at Hong Kong Disneyland, prompting their introduction into the Disney Parks’ US resorts earlier this year.
  • Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park should absolutely check out the Create Your Own Headband experience.

