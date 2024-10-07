The Create Your Own Headband Experience Arrives at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium

The popular merchandise offering has moved into a new location, taking up shop at Magic Kingdom’s largest retail location.
Merchandise Update:
- The Create Your Own Headband retail experience has arrived at The Emporium on Main Street, USA.
- The personalized retail experience debuted in April at Disneyland Resort and eventually made its way to Disney Springs’ Disney Ever After in June and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in early September.
- The customizable creation allows guests to create their own adorable accessory using small plush characters from different Disney and Pixar properties.
- You can add as many of the characters onto the band as you would like, with each plush retailing for $11.99 in addition to the $9.99 base price for the blank headband.
- The adorable accessories became popular at Hong Kong Disneyland, prompting their introduction into the Disney Parks’ US resorts earlier this year.
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park should absolutely check out the Create Your Own Headband experience.
