“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” Little Golden Book Available at Magic Kingdom

We recently discovered Tiana's Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book is available to purchase at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- When visiting Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, the new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is a must do.
- A great souvenir for little ones is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book, which is now available at the park.
- Located in Frontierland, you will find Critter Co-Op where you can buy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book as well as a variety of Princess Tiana-inspired merchandise.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book is written by Josef Lemoine and illustrated by Shannice Alogaga.
- The book is based on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, where you can join in on the journey with Tiana and Louis.
- Learn about zydeco from Louis and meet Tiana’s newest animal friends.
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com