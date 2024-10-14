Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Most of 2025

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom throughout all of 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6th, 2025.
- The attraction will be closed for the entire year, and is planned to reopen in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic.”
- Just what this new magic will be remains to be seen, nor specifically what will be taking place during the refurbishment.
- Over a decade ago in 2013, the Disneyland version of the ride was closed for a similar year-long refurbishment that saw the track replaced and a new finale scene installed.
- It’s possible, although far from confirmed, that we could be seeing something similar happening with the Walt Disney World version.
- Of course, this closure also comes as the park is preparing for its “Beyond Big Thunder” expansion.
- Additionally, we’ve learned that the Jungle Cruise will be reopening from its current refurbishment this Wednesday, October 16th.
- Just in time for the holiday season, the popular Jingle Cruise overlay will return on November 2nd.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Some current DinoLand U.S.A. attractions will close at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in January as construction begins on the new Tropical Americas area.
- At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a permit has been filed for a new marquee that will be installed ahead of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’s debut… in Summer 2025 (originally set for this Fall).
