Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom to Close for Most of 2025

Elsewhere in the park, the Jungle Cruise will reopen from its refurbishment in just a few days.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom throughout all of 2025.

  • Walt Disney World has revealed that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6th, 2025.
  • The attraction will be closed for the entire year, and is planned to reopen in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic.”
  • Just what this new magic will be remains to be seen, nor specifically what will be taking place during the refurbishment.
  • Over a decade ago in 2013, the Disneyland version of the ride was closed for a similar year-long refurbishment that saw the track replaced and a new finale scene installed.
  • It’s possible, although far from confirmed, that we could be seeing something similar happening with the Walt Disney World version.
  • Of course, this closure also comes as the park is preparing for its “Beyond Big Thunder” expansion.

  • Additionally, we’ve learned that the Jungle Cruise will be reopening from its current refurbishment this Wednesday, October 16th.
  • Just in time for the holiday season, the popular Jingle Cruise overlay will return on November 2nd.

