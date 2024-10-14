“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” Delayed to Summer 2025 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Originally scheduled to premiere later this year, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now set to debut in summer 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The classic Voyage of the Little Mermaid show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which has remained closed since the initial COVID closures in 2020, is set to be reimagined into the all-new The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.
- Heavily teased throughout this year, the show was originally supposed to debut in fall 2024, but will now not premiere until summer 2025.
- Disney says that this delay is due to the installation of an all-new marquee, with work on the exterior of the building set to begin soon.
- In fact, we recently spotted scaffolding on the backside of the building that indicated a possible change. Could we see the entrance to the theater moved to possibly make way for the new Monsters Inc. attraction?
- Cutting-edge digital technology will be used in the new show, which will include two songs not featured in the prior iteration – “Daughters of Triton” and “Kiss the Girl.”
- Earlier this summer, Disney shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the forthcoming show.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Some current DinoLand U.S.A. attractions will close at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in January as construction begins on the new Tropical Americas area.
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will close for refurbishment on January 6th, 2025, with plans to reopen in 2026.
