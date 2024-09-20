New Scaffolding Could Indicate Bigger Changes To Soundstage Housing New Musical Based On “The Little Mermaid”

Ahead of the promised debut of a brand new musical show in the location later this year, new scaffolding has appeared on the exterior of the soundstage that once housed “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Scaffolding has appeared on the exterior of the building that once housed “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Interestingly, this comes ahead of the promised debut of the new show, “The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure” later this year at the park.

What we can’t tell at this time is if this is for some backstage maintenance, especially since the scaffolding seems to lead up to a rooftop and camera post, or if more scaffolding is on the way to add new or more signage for the new show.

Since “Voyage” closed with the onslaught of the global pandemic (never to reopen) back in 2020, signage and marquees on the soundstage that played host to the show still indicates “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” is housed inside.

This soundstage will be used once again for the new production, which promises cutting edge digital imagery and technology that will be used to bring characters from the classic animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Little Mermaid to life.

Fans can also expect the addition of "Kiss The Girl" in the new show, a song that was missing from Voyage of the Little Mermaid. You can find out more about the content of the new "The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure" in our post here.

"The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure" is set to open later this year at Disney's Hollywood Studios.