Closure Dates for Select DinoLand U.S.A. Attractions Announced as Construction on Tropical Americas Area Begins

We’ve finally received some details on just when the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. into Tropical Americas will begin at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama will want to head out to Disney’s Animal Kingdom soon to experience what’s left of the area, as it will soon be closing to make way for the new Tropical Americas area.
- The following attractions will have their last day of operations on January 12th, 2025 closing permanently on January 13th:
- TriceraTop Spin
- Fossil Fun Game
- Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures
- As previously announced, construction on the land will be done in phases. At this time, DINOSAUR, the Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain open – with no closing date given.
- The former Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama will transform into the South and Central American-themed Pueblo Esperanza.
- The area will include a brand-new Encanto attraction and a new carousel with wood carved animals characters from Disney stories.
- Elsewhere in the land, a new Indiana Jones attraction is also planned.
- As we prepare for the area’s closure, take a look at DinoLand U.S.A. as it exists for now.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has revealed that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom will close for refurbishment on January 6, 2025, with plans to reopen in 2026.
- At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a permit has been filed for a new marquee that will be installed ahead of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’s debut… in Summer 2025 (originally set for this Fall).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com