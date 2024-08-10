First Details Revealed for Indiana Jones Experience Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We pretty much knew it before but now Indiana Jones is officially coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

A new Indiana Jones experience is coming to the new Tropical Americas area — which is replacing Dinoland USA.

This news came during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Although Dr. Jones has apparently heard rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple, he says he needs to see it for himself — which means we’ll be seeing it too (if the tales are true, of course).

Construction on the Tropical Americas area is set to begin this fall, but will be done in phases.

Disney even states that this means that fans will “still have plenty of time to experience Dinosaur

The land is slated to open in 2027.

