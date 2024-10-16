Video: Meet Madison, A Walt Disney Imagineering Color and Paint Artisan

In the new clip, fans get to meet one of the amazing artists who help build the amazing and immersive attractions throughout the Disney Parks.
Making the Magic:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new clip on their Instagram account highlighting Madison, a color and paint artisan, who just finished working on the Jungle Cruise refurbishment at Magic Kingdom.
- During the attraction's closure, rock work throughout the attraction was repainted to give the attraction a fresh and more realistic look.
- Madison shares the process of color matching real rocks and how Imagineers on the Theme Finishes team works to make the fake rocks throughout the attraction look as realistic as possible.
- “We look at what’s there and we say ‘how can this be shifted to look more realistic?’” she shared.
- Madison also shares how rewarding it feels when guests get to see the final product.
- You can watch the full clip showcasing Madison below:
Read More Imagineering:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host “Dream Chasing: In Conversation with Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis”
- Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Video Tour of Their Glendale, CA Headquarters
- Photos: Models of Monsters Inc. Coaster, Tropical Americas, Other Announced Projects Added To D23 Imagineering Display
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com