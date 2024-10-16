Video: Meet Madison, A Walt Disney Imagineering Color and Paint Artisan

In the new clip, fans get to meet one of the amazing artists who help build the amazing and immersive attractions throughout the Disney Parks.

Making the Magic:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new clip on their Instagram Jungle Cruise Magic Kingdom

During the attraction's closure, rock work throughout the attraction was repainted to give the attraction a fresh and more realistic look.

Madison shares the process of color matching real rocks and how Imagineers on the Theme Finishes team works to make the fake rocks throughout the attraction look as realistic as possible.

“We look at what’s there and we say ‘how can this be shifted to look more realistic?’” she shared.

Madison also shares how rewarding it feels when guests get to see the final product.

You can watch the full clip showcasing Madison below:

