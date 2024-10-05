The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host “Dream Chasing: In Conversation with Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis”

In celebration of his new book, the former Disney creative will discuss his 43-year long career.
The museum’s theatre will host the event in celebration of the former Imagineers upcoming book.

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum will host Dream Chasing: In Conversation with Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis.
  • Taking place on Saturday, October 19th at 1PM, Bob Weis will discuss his new book Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering.

  • Explore the former President of Walt Disney Imagineering’s 43-year long career during this exclusive event.
  • Tickets for the event are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors with ID, $30 for youth, and free for children under 5 (registration is still required).
  • Members of The Walt Disney Family Museum can purchase tickets at a discounted price of $25.
  • You can purchase tickets for the event here.
  • Additionally, you can pick up a copy of Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering, which was released on September 24th, at Amazon.

