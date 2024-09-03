Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Video Tour of Their Glendale, CA Headquarters

The Walt Disney Company sector responsible for bringing Disney Parks and Experiences to life has shared an indepth look at their whimsical creative campus.
Behind the Magic:
- Walt Disney Imagineering’s official Instagram account shared a video showcasing a behind the scenes look at their Glendale, CA headquarters.
- In the video, host Jeanette Lomboy shares a tour of the lush gardens decorated with ride vehicles of Disney Parks’ past. Including Sky Buckets, Disneyland’s Peoplemover, Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train and more, fans will recognize many amazing pieces of Disney history.
- They also showcase a directional sign showcasing the distance between Imagineering and the amazing Parks and Experiences throughout the world.
- Additionally, Lomboy gives fans a look at the Monorail Hallway.
- You can watch the full tour below:
