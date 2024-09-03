Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Video Tour of Their Glendale, CA Headquarters

The Walt Disney Company sector responsible for bringing Disney Parks and Experiences to life has shared an indepth look at their whimsical creative campus.

Behind the Magic:

Walt Disney Imagineering’s official Instagram

In the video, host Jeanette Lomboy shares a tour of the lush gardens decorated with ride vehicles of Disney Parks’ past. Including Sky Buckets, Disneyland

They also showcase a directional sign showcasing the distance between Imagineering and the amazing Parks and Experiences throughout the world.

Additionally, Lomboy gives fans a look at the Monorail Hallway.

You can watch the full tour below:

Read More Imagineering: